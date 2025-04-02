Spring holiday: Renewing the home with stylish electrical appliances

For many, Passover symbolizes not only a time for cleaning and organization but also a holiday of renewal and home refreshment. Many take advantage of spring to renovate, redesign, and replace household appliances—ranging from large items like televisions, refrigerators, ovens, and air conditioners to smaller devices that have become an integral part of home decor, such as mixers, food processors, microwaves, irons, coffee machines, and designer speakers.

The trend is clear: Electrical appliances are no longer just functional—they are part of home design. Mixers and food processors, once hidden in cabinets, have become colorful statement pieces that remain on the countertop, blending seamlessly with kitchen aesthetics. Even refrigerators and ovens now come in unique designs with color combinations and advanced technologies that merge style with practicality.

Newpan, Israel's leading electrical appliances importer, reports a significant 20%-25% increase in appliance purchases in the weeks leading up to the holiday, with consumers seeking high-quality, energy-efficient, and technologically advanced brands. Among the most popular products are four-door refrigerators and Haier washing machines with advanced energy-saving technologies; a wide range of televisions, refrigerators, microwaves, and other Samsung appliances; ovens and cooktops with precision cooking functions by De'Longhi; Tefal irons; Krups automatic coffee machines; KitchenAid stand mixers, the world’s leading brand; Magimix food processors; and designer speakers from top brands like BOSE and JBL.

Haier's four-door refrigerator (credit: Newpan)

According to Ido Shani, Vice President of Marketing at Newpan: "The spring holiday is a perfect opportunity to refresh, and we see a clear trend of consumers looking not only for high-quality, technologically advanced appliances but also for those that harmonize with home design. Products such as modern-looking televisions, refrigerators, and ovens, as well as colorful mixers, have become essential elements in enhancing home interiors.

"Israelis love to upgrade their homes for the holiday—whether in the living room, kitchen, or even their ironing and laundry experience. We are witnessing a sharp rise in demand for advanced products that offer convenience, energy efficiency, and technological innovation. As the holiday approaches, we are pleased to offer special promotions on a variety of products that cater to the needs of every home in Israel, ensuring our customers enjoy a cleaner, more comfortable, and more advanced Passover."