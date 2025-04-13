Hey baby: A festive festival at Azrieli Negev Mall in Beersheba

Azrieli Negev Mall will hold the Baby Festival on April 21 and 22 – two days of diverse activities for parents and babies, including lectures, stalls, and especially sweet surprises for participants: a baby photo booth and a magnet gift, a gift for each participant, a counseling station, and a variety of special deals and coupons available only through the AZRIELIAPP.

The event will take place on Monday and Tuesday. Monday will kick off at 10:00 with a mingling session and gift distribution. At 10:30, a workshop on transitioning to solids will be held, led by Hagar Michaeli. At the same time, professional personal counseling will begin, also led by Hagar Michaeli, an educator, facilitator of women’s circles, and instructor of sound and movement workshops, baby massage, and baby yoga – until 12:15. Simultaneously, at 11:30 and 12:30, a development and movement workshop for ages from birth to crawling will be led by Iris Rosen.

Tuesday will also begin at 10:00 with a mingling session and gift distribution. At 10:30, a baby massage workshop for ages from birth to crawling will be led by Hagar Michaeli, and at the same time, professional personal counseling will be held, led by Adi Aviv, a developmental and pediatric pelvic floor physiotherapist – until 12:15. At 11:30, baby yoga for crawling and up will be held, led by Hagar Michaeli, and at 12:30, a lecture on “From Birth to Movement” – motor development in the first year of life, with practical tips and myth-busting, will be given by Adi Aviv.