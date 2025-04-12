Many wines, in all price ranges, to suit all kinds of tastes

I sipped many wines in recent weeks, ahead of Passover – one of the two main occasions when Israelis buy wine (alongside Rosh Hashanah).

Wines from large, industrial mega-wineries, alongside small boutique and garage wineries. Commercial wines sold only in supermarkets, alongside wines sold exclusively in wine stores. Wines for completely inexperienced drinkers, for whom holiday meals are among the rare occasions they drink, and wines for the very knowledgeable and experienced.

Bottom line: This is a group of wines in which every reader will find several recommendations to match both their taste and budget – from NIS 40 a bottle and up. This is not the ultimate list of all lists – the format restriction, allowing for just one wine per winery, doesn't permit that. But without a doubt, there are plenty of wines here, in all price ranges, that will suit all kinds of tastes. L’chaim, and happy holiday!

NIS 40–65

Wine recommendation for Passover, NIS 40-65 (credit: Courtesy of those photographed)

Tzivon, Estate, Shiraz 2023, NIS 40

Fruity, juicy, cheerful, unpretentious, yet offers A LOT of value for 40 shekels, and can even hold its own with meat at the meal.

Golan Heights Winery, Syrah 2023, NIS 50

Plenty of fruit, earthiness, a touch of smoke, and lots of spice. What more do you want from a cheap “New World” wine that elegantly reveals a Mediterranean varietal in typical Golan fashion? Honestly, not much more. Probably not a wine for connoisseurs, but as always, Golan Heights Winery does what it knows best.

Barkan, Seven Hills, Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, NIS 65

One of the best value-for-money wines in the holiday tasting. Cabernet Sauvignon from select plots in the Judean Hills, aged a year in oak barrels. The price is super reasonable and it delivers perfectly. Can easily accompany a holiday meat meal.

NIS 89–100

Wine recommendations for Passover, NIS 89-100 (credit: Courtesy of those photographed)

Galil Mountain, Yiron, Rosé 2024, NIS 89

Hard to imagine what the wineries in the Upper Galilee went through during the extended noise from Lebanon. This friendly winery, known for offering pleasant “New World” wines at accessible prices, does it again here. Fruity, joyful, slightly sweet and truly charming. Perfect for the first part of the meal or holiday picnics.

Recanati, Rosé 2023, NIS 89

Refined and good fruit, proper acidity, good dryness and a relatively light body come together in a proper rosé, Mediterranean in its orientation, aimed at slightly more experienced drinkers.

Avidan, Blend 2020, NIS 99

Four varietals (Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Tannat, and Petite Sirah) from four different growing regions (Judean Hills, Upper Galilee, Golan Heights, and Coastal Plain). Power and abundance, elegant silkiness, cleanliness and polish. A worthy red blend offering great value for money.

Jezreel Valley, Megiddo 2022, NIS 100

A red blend of Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon that reflects wonderful fruit, great richness, good dryness and especially high gastronomic compatibility. One of the top value-for-money wines on this list. Suitable for any type of meal, even large and elaborate ones.

NIS 109–125

Wine recommendations for Passover, NIS 109-125 (credit: Courtesy of those photographed)

Midbar, Viognier Orange, NIS 109

The good desert soil always speaks in Midbar Winery’s white wines. Here it speaks in orange, based on Viognier, with restrained fruit, intense aroma, great dryness, a mineral hint, and a conscious effort to avoid the funkiness typical of such wines. High gastronomic compatibility and clear quality.

Nana, Chenin Blanc 2024, NIS 120

Nana Winery and its vineyard in Mitzpe Ramon have become synonymous with quality in recent years. Their Chenin Blanc has built a strong reputation and is well on its way to becoming a classic. This wine reflects exceptional fruit that in turn reflects the outstanding soil it comes from, balanced acidity, excellent minerality, and a very fine finish. A wine for any situation, culinary or not. Excellent.

Ben Haim, Sena Nun Vintage, NIS 120

At Ben Haim Winery in Ramat Hasharon, the Ben Haim family has been producing "big", rich, powerful red wines for many years. This wine continues in that vein. Based on 60% Syrah, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, and the rest Merlot, from the 2021 and 2022 vintages (making it NV – non-vintage, not based on a single harvest year, unlike most wines). Almost two years in French and American oak barrels, combined with Ben Haim’s signature winemaking style, turn this NV into a wine full of explosive power, a typical “New World” style, delivering major impact for fans of the genre. Truly excellent value for money – a bonanza for those who seek such wines.

Carmel, Single Vineyards, Mavo Beitar Vineyard, Malbec 2021, NIS 120

Among the supermarket wines of Carmel Winery, which as a major producer must compete in supermarkets, it’s always interesting to look at their unique wines from higher series, intended for wine shops. This wine, from the "Single Vineyards" series, comes from a single vineyard (Mavo Beitar) and is based on Malbec grapes. Deep garnet red, full body, red-black fruit and spices, endless elegance and softness. A particularly high-quality wine that can easily carry any meat meal. A beautiful expression of local Malbec.

Feldstein, Gilgamesh 2021, NIS 125

Avi Feldstein, one of Israel’s most senior and intriguing winemakers, offers a blend of Mediterranean red varietals – Syrah, Argaman, Carignan, and Grenache. The motto of Feldstein’s red wines is to maintain relevance for drinking in Israel, even in heat. In other words, this wine maintains a relatively light body, good but restrained fruit, and a clear but not overpowering touch of spice; all alongside softness and depth. An excellent Mediterranean red, also suitable for a hot midday.

NIS 130–169

Wine recommendations for Passover, NIS 130-169 (credit: Courtesy of those photographed)

Lahat, White 2023, NIS 130

Itay Lahat is one of the most influential winemakers active here. He successfully consults for many wineries and also runs his own small, excellent boutique winery bearing his family name. “Lahat White” has always been something of an “introductory wine” to his work. In his terms, it’s the most expressive and accessible. In local terms, it’s a restrained wine. Based on 70% Roussanne, 25% Viognier, and 5% Marsanne – classic Mediterranean varietals – and after nine months in barrels, it’s an aromatic, relatively rich wine (though notable for restrained fruit), with great acidity, good balance, and plenty of character. A personal favorite of the writer of these lines for many years, and always worth tasting after a few years of proper aging.

Domaine Seror, L’or Orange 2024, NIS 139

This high-quality boutique winery from the Golan Heights presents an orange wine based on Viognier from the Upper Galilee, offering a slightly different twist compared to its previous orange wines. First, this is a non-funky orange in which the fruity profile sets the tone, followed by the aromatic profile. Grapefruit and lychee, honeyed, clean, with just a tiny hint of minerality. Not necessarily the “advanced” orange wine you’d expect from this winery, yet still a very worthy and highly gastronomic orange wine.

Bat Shlomo, Regavim 2022, NIS 145

In addition to Bordeaux varietals, Syrah and Tempranillo also feature in this “New World” style red blend that offers richness, elegance, and softness more than sheer power and intensity. A bit polished for experienced drinkers who seek character beneath the surface; excellent for everyone else, which is most drinkers. Even if not cheap, it offers particularly good value compared to other wines of its quality tier.

Yatir, Nahal Yatir White 2022, NIS 165

56% Grenache Blanc, 19% Clairette Blanche, 13% Roussanne, and 12% Viognier. You read that right – a southern-style wine blend from a winery that represents unmistakable quality in “New World” winemaking. The mix of influences is evident in the process. The result is a particularly interesting white wine unmistakably rooted in Yatir’s great soil, their polished craftsmanship, and a tilt toward “New World” approach. Still, it’s not a classic New World white. Very good.

Yaacov Orya, Multiple Expression, Viognier 2022, NIS 169

The most unconventional man in the industry signs another unconventional wine. “Multiple Expressions” Viognier represents a stretch of everything that can be done with Viognier, according to Yaacov Orya. Several vintages and no fewer than ten different fermentations from different plots came together in a wine that reveals many complex, character-filled, and fascinating facets of the varietal. If this description sounds too geeky, this wine is not for you. But if it speaks to you – rush to the store and buy at least two bottles: one for now and one to age. Most of this wine’s future still lies ahead.