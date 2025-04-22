Tesla's Optimus robot: Smoother movements, natural walking, future vision

Tesla's humanoid robot, named "Optimus," continues to generate interest and curiosity around the world. Yesterday (Tuesday), Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, tweeted on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that in its latest version, Optimus performs much smoother and more accurate movements compared to its past. The announcement came after a tweet from one of the company's executives, who claimed that the robot now walks more naturally and no longer looks "like a humanoid that soiled its pants," in his words.

The Optimus robot was first introduced by Musk at a tech event in 2021 and has since undergone several updates and upgrades. The robot stands about 1.80 meters tall, weighs about 56 kilograms, and is designed to perform daily tasks requiring movement, grasping, and technological judgment. Musk has repeatedly emphasized his vision – a world where robots have a daily presence in homes and businesses, helping people with routine tasks, from serving food to folding laundry.

According to him, Optimus will be able to perform tasks like cleaning the house, organizing items, serving drinks, and even accompanying elderly family members in the future. Musk claims that the next step in development is the integration of advanced artificial intelligence with smart robotics engineering, which will enable robots to make basic autonomous decisions and act in accordance with their environment.

Earlier this year, Musk emphasized that Tesla aims to release no fewer than 5,000 units of the robot by the end of this year. According to him, this breakthrough will allow many to purchase the robot at an affordable cost and integrate it into their daily lives. "In the near future, the robot will be in every home," he said in one of his conferences. Kim Kardashian has already received a robot at home (credit: REUTERS)

In recent months, videos have circulated on social media showing Optimus running, jumping, and tackling obstacles – videos that generated excitement but also skepticism. Some viewers claimed that the footage was computer-generated and not actual footage of the robot, but Tesla refused to comment on the rumors and continued to present the robot as a prototype in a process of natural progression. Musk himself did not respond to the question of whether some of the videos were produced using artificial intelligence.

Last year, it was reported that Kim Kardashian, the famous social media personality, purchased one of Optimus' models for her private home, presumably to test its capabilities and provide media exposure for the product. In one of her interviews, she shared that she was surprised by the robot's ability to understand simple commands and perform tasks like setting a table and opening doors.

Are Tesla's humanoid robots about to change household life? Musk is convinced they will. "We are on the brink of a new era," he said in the past, "where robots will have a central presence alongside humans – not as a replacement, but as an intelligent complement that allows us to live better."