Dreamy skin, intoxicating scent, and perfect hair: The ultimate guide for beauty addicts

If you're like us and addicted to everything that sparkles, shines, and makes you feel like a million bucks, you're in the right place. The beauty world is like an endless carousel – there's always something new and exciting tempting us to try it. Whether it's a new eyeshadow shade that’s calling your name, a face cream promising dreamy skin, or a perfume that makes everyone around you ask, “Wow, what is that?”, this season the carousel is spinning fast. Beloved brands are coming out with new innovations, classics are getting a refreshing twist, and the new textures and shades just make you want to dive in and play. In short, this is a real feast for the eyes (and skin, and sense of smell!).

It's a little hard to keep track and know what really deserves your attention (and your money!). That's exactly why we're here – to take you on a fun and easy journey through all the latest must-haves: Lipsticks and mascaras

Makeup Products

High Impact Shadow Play™ Shadow + Definer – Clinique

A dual-ended eyeshadow stick from Clinique that offers a surprising combo of cream and powder in one package – for maximum convenience and a bold, elegant eye look anytime. On one end, a satin-smooth cream shadow; on the other – a sponge-tip applicator with velvety powder shadow for shading and definition. The formula is pigmented and long-wearing, and the nine complementary shade duos range from soft neutrals to bold colors like rich blue. If you love playing with looks and switching styles effortlessly, this is the next gadget you need in your makeup bag. Just a small note – the mechanism is a bit tricky at first, but you’ll get used to it.

Price: NIS 145 – available at Clinique stores in Gindi TLV Mall, Gold Mall, Hamashbir Lazarchan chain, and online.

Clinique Pop™ Longwear Lipstick

Clinique’s iconic lipstick series returns in an updated version – with a new formula containing a built-in primer for smooth application, elegant design, and new shades to suit all skin tones. The texture is pleasant, the pigment is rich, and the longevity is excellent, making it a lipstick that stays with you from morning till night. Available in 36 shades across three finishes: glossy, matte, and satin – for every mood and look. Is it groundbreaking? Not exactly. But it’s a beautiful, smooth, and precise upgradePrice: NIS 130 – available at Clinique stores in Gindi TLV Mall, Gold Mall, Hamashbir Lazarchan chain, and online.

MAC Strobe Beam Liquid Blush

A line of sheer-glow liquid blushes with a radiant, natural finish and a water-based formula enriched with vitamin E and shea butter. The color builds in layers and blends easily, allowing you to adjust the glow to your mood (or lighting). Available in 10 shades developed by MAC makeup artists – turning every cheek into a sunrise canvas. Can also be used on the lips for a touch of vitality, and when combined with Strobe Cream, you get that dream glow – without looking like a disco ball.

Price: NIS 125 – available at MAC stores and online. Dreamy skin

ALL HOURS HYPER FINISH – YVES SAINT LAURENT

A setting powder that proves a finish can be both long-lasting and pampering. With an innovative formula that includes hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and sweet lemon extract from Morocco, this powder provides up to 24-hour wear – without drying or a mask-like effect. The radiant-matte finish blends with the skin, blurs imperfections and pores, and remains breathable even after a full day on the go. Comes in 11 shades and works both alone and over foundation – because sometimes you want it all.

Price: NIS 240 – available at Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Lazarchan, April, and selected perfumeries.

ALL HOURS HYPER BRONZE – YVES SAINT LAURENT

A versatile bronzing powder that brings the golden glow of sunset, no plane ticket to Marrakesh needed. Contains 90% naturally derived ingredients, with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and sweet lemon extract, for a natural tan with a radiant-matte texture and subtle shimmer. Great for contouring, warming up after foundation, or just to feel like your Sahara goddess self. Comes in five carefully chosen shades to match all undertones. When YSL makes a bronzer – it’s not just another brown powder, it’s face art.

Price: NIS 240 – available at Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Lazarchan, April, and selected perfumeries.

LOVESHINE CANDY GLAZE – YSL

A new stick lipstick from YSL crashing into the iconic LOVESHINE line, combining the shine of gloss, the comfort of balm, and the style of Chanel meets Rothschild Boulevard. The formula is based on a hyaluronic acid-rich gel and pomegranate extract – a combo that provides deep hydration, instant nourishment, and an ultra-juicy look. The texture melts on the lips with zero stickiness and stays luminous for up to 24 hours. Available in 13 shades that bring a revolution of freshness, femininity, and confidence – each with her own shine. Just be warned: it feels so good, you might start wearing makeup just for yourself, even if you’ve got nowhere to go.

Price: NIS 171 – available at Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Lazarchan, April, and selected perfumeries. KÉRASTASE PREMIÈRE

LUMI GLOTION – L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris presents LUMI GLOTION – a glowing face cream that promises to bring back the sparkle your skin lost somewhere between your third coffee and your fourth Zoom meeting. This is a bold primer that provides immediate hydration and a radiant, glowing look thanks to a blend of softening glycerin and nourishing shea butter. It comes in four shades suitable for all skin tones, with a multi-purpose formula: a base before foundation, selective highlighting as a highlighter, and even soft contouring in a darker shade. The texture is lightweight, absorbs quickly, and makes your skin look like a lit-up version of itself – just don’t forget to shake before use, both the bottle and yourself.

Price: NIS 70 – available at pharm chains, Hamashbir Letzarchan, and online.

Lip Idôle Lip Shaper – Lancôme

Lancôme's new lip pencil brings French precision and an effortless approach to perfect lining. Lip Idôle Lip Shaper is designed to sculpt, define, and fill the lips with a rich creamy texture and a soft matte finish that feels as good as it looks. The waterproof formula lasts up to 8 hours without smudging, bleeding, or settling into fine lines – with added ceramides that keep lips hydrated and well cared for throughout the day. Available in 11 flattering shades for every mood – because there's no reason to leave the house without a frame.

Price: NIS 149 for 1.2g – available at Lancôme's website and Lancôme counters in Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Letzarchan, New-Pharm, April, and selected perfumeries.

SUPER STAY TEDDY TINT – Maybelline

A liquid lipstick that's also a blush? Maybelline New York does it again with SUPER STAY TEDDY TINT – a dual-use product with an incredibly lightweight texture and a matte finish. The tint comes in five flattering cherry-inspired shades, from pink to red, and lasts up to 12 hours without budging. The formula glides easily onto clean lips or cheeks, dries quickly, and leaves a velvety finish that lasts all day. Key ingredients include long-wear mineral pigments, color-preserving polymers, and silicone derivatives for a silky feel without heaviness. The entire concept is wrapped in soft, teddy bear vibes – just like how it feels on the skin. And to be honest – it doesn’t exactly replace a true long-lasting lipstick or a rich cream blush, but as a cute little sidekick in your makeup bag – it’s totally worth it.

Price: NIS 58, introductory price: NIS 49.90 at April – available at: Retail chains, pharmacies, selected perfumeries, and online.

Estée Lauder Pure Color Explicit Silk Matte + Slick Shine Lipstick

Luxury brand Estée Lauder launches a new and mesmerizing lipstick collection – Pure Color Explicit – with two finish options: long-lasting silk matte or bold, moisturizing shine. These lipsticks boast rich, multidimensional pigment, full coverage in just one swipe, and a velvety texture that feels like couture for your lips. The shiny version (Slick Shine) delivers hydration and shine for up to 8 hours, while the Silk Matte version lasts up to 12 hours with no fading or flaking. Key ingredients include an advanced moisture complex, intense pigments, and a smoothing formula that combines comfort with a natural photoshop effect. The packaging? Golden, slim, and striking – like a lipstick inherited from a particularly stylish grandmother. Bottom line: if you're into statement, style, and lips that speak before you even open your mouth – this is the collection for you.

Price: NIS 185. Where to buy: Estée Lauder flagship store at Ayalon Mall Ramat Gan, Super-Pharm, and online. Wow!

SUNKISSER BLUSH – Maybelline

Maybelline New York lifts our cheeks with SUNKISSER BLUSH – a liquid tint blush with a lightweight, radiant texture that delivers a flushed, sun-kissed, natural look. The formula is vegan, enriched with vitamin E and moisture, and melts into the skin like a mini beach vacation. The pigments blend perfectly onto all skin tones, with a wide applicator that ensures precision and comfort. Available in three flattering bronze-peach shades – Uptown Glow, Sol Search, and Electric Bronze – the only hard part is choosing which one to start with. Easy to blend, easy to love – if only life had a version that gave this glow in one click.

Price: NIS 50 (4.7 ml). Where to buy: Super-Pharm and online.

Sky High Mascara – Brown & Burgundy Shades – Maybelline

Maybelline New York continues to soar with two new shades of the iconic Sky High Mascara – rich brown and deep burgundy. These flattering, trendy shades add an elegant or dramatic twist to your look and enhance every eye color uniquely. As always, the mascara is equipped with a long, flexible silicone brush that separates, lengthens, and volumizes each lash – from root to tip – without clumps or unnecessary drama (except the kind you choose to add). The formula is enriched with flexible polymers for maximum durability and comfort. So if you're looking to swap your classic black for something with a little more personality – the natural brown or bold burgundy are just the ticket.

Price: NIS 50 – available at Pharm chains and online.

LIP IDÔLE BUTTERGLOW – Lancôme

LANCÔME brings the glam to El Mondo with a new innovative lip care lipstick – LIP IDÔLE BUTTERGLOW. This is a rich moisturizing lip balm with 12% squalane that strengthens the natural barrier and leaves lips soft, nourished, and glowing for up to 24 hours. The formula is made of 83% care ingredients, glides like butter, non-sticky, blurs fine lines, and improves lip texture over time. The lipstick comes in 15 flattering shades – from nude to bold red – all expertly developed by Lancôme's top makeup artists. Ideal when paired with the Lip Idôle Shaper pencil for precise definition and a polished look. A lipstick that's also a balm, care, and glam? Leave room in every bag – because this is the one that will follow you from work to a romantic date without leaving your lips for a second.

Price: NIS 191 (3g). Where to buy: Lancôme’s website and at Lancôme counters in Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Letzarchan, New-Pharm, April, and select perfumeries.

ColorStay 24HR Foundation – REVLON

REVLON brings back its flagship foundation – ColorStay – in a new and improved version that promises not only 24-hour long-lasting coverage but also an improvement in the skin’s appearance over time. The formula is divided into two smart series: for normal/dry skin with hyaluronic acid for continuous hydration and a natural finish (including SPF 20), and for combination/oily skin that helps smooth pores, absorb oil, and give a matte, shine-free look with vitamin E (and SPF 15). Each series comes in a selection of about 16 shades – because diversity isn’t a trend, it’s a must. The bonus? Impressive longevity that doesn’t require touch-ups, even on the most hectic day. If only they launched such a version for personality – we’d be all set.

Price: NIS 109. Where to buy: Super-Pharm, Hamashbir, BE, and on the Only's website. New products

Hair

WE INDOLA CARE

Indola launches a new care and styling series in a refreshing and eco-friendly design, with advanced and innovative formulas intended both for professional hairstylists and home use. The series includes products such as a treatment spray conditioner with keratin offering 10 benefits in one spritz – detangles, strengthens the hair fiber, and protects against heat; a treatment shampoo for sensitive scalps prone to dandruff; and a Lift It Up volume booster with panthenol and glycerin that doesn't dry out. The styling range also doesn't hold back – Glaze It Up shine spray, residue-free wax, and a silicone-free styling gel. The textures are lightweight, the scents are clean, and the feeling – like a salon visit, only at home.

Price: NIS 89–159 depending on product and size. Available at: Indola’s official website and authorized salons nationwide.

KLENÔR PROFESSIONAL

A new Israeli hair brand offering four personalized care lines – alongside one serum everyone should know. The formulas are based on a combination of advanced science and powerful nature, with ingredients like keratin, hemp, caffeine, tone-correcting pigments, and rich oils, all cruelty-free.

KERATIN+ – A blue line for chemically straightened or weakened hair. With keratin and hyaluronic acid to maintain straightening results and deep moisture.

+CURLS – Pink and pampering, especially for curly hair. Provides hydration, shine, and definition with essential oils and a frizz-reducing formula.

+HEMP – Green and strengthening. For damaged and thinning hair, with rich hemp oil and a caffeine boost.

SILVER+ – Purple and precise for neutralizing brassiness and yellows, for both blonde and grey hair, with violet pigments and restorative ingredients.

+SERUM – A golden, rich serum suitable for everyone, with hyaluronic acid, argan oil, and loads of shine and addictive scent. Fights dryness, split ends, and cumulative damage – with a texture that feels like velvet on the hair.Price range (before discounts): 150 ml shampoo – NIS 89, 1L shampoo – NIS 199, mask – NIS 220, serum – NIS 190, CURLS moisturizing cream – NIS 150, styling cream – NIS 158

Available at: KLENÔR website.

KÉRASTASE PREMIÈRE

Luxury hair brand Kérastase launches the PREMIÈRE series – a true revolution in restoring damaged hair and removing excess calcium that weakens the hair and causes breakage. In Israel's reality of hard water (hello, limescale), our hair is exposed to daily damage – especially if it has undergone coloring, straightening, or any other chemical stress. Kérastase’s new formulas work in two steps: first, removing excess calcium with citric acid, followed by glycine acid, which penetrates deep into the hair and restores broken keratin bonds.The result: Flexible, healthy, shiny hair – that doesn’t break every time you run your hand through it.

Prices: Pre-shampoo treatment 250 ml – NIS 249.9, restorative shampoo 250 ml – NIS 154.9, conditioner 200 ml – NIS 189.9, restorative mask 200 ml – NIS 229.9, anti-frizz serum 90 ml – NIS 229.9, hair oil 30 ml – NIS 219.9. Available at: Select stores, authorized salons, and leading online retailers. Estée Lauder

Skincare

Yaara Deep Nourishment Face Cream

An enriched day cream from Dvash Negohot, based on pure honey and natural formulas, designed to deeply nourish the skin, reduce signs of aging, and provide a fresh and radiant appearance. The formula combines hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, goji berry and aloe vera extracts for enhanced hydration, along with natural oils (avocado, almond, jojoba, and more) for skin restoration and a soft, supple texture. The texture is light, the scent calming (lavender and geranium), and the absorption – immediate. This is a cream that whispers to the skin, not shouts – though in a saturated natural skincare market, it doesn’t break new ground, but rather embraces what's already familiar and comforting.

Price: NIS 105 (50 ml) – Available at Nizat Haduvdevan, natural chains, specialty stores, and the company website

VIT INFUSION – HIKARI

A restorative night cream from HIKARI Labs, designed to reawaken the skin with an extraordinary scientific formula that includes 45 active ingredients in very high concentrations. The cream is intended for mature skin and helps improve elasticity, vitality, and overall texture overnight. Notable ingredients: vitamin A at a potent dose of 2.5 million IU per gram for wrinkle reduction and skin smoothing, stable vitamin C for brightness and glow, copper peptide to encourage collagen and elastin production, resveratrol and amino acids for rebuilding, and powerful antioxidants for environmental protection. The texture is rich but absorbs well, and the cumulative effect is noticeable after just a few uses. Not a cream for beginners – but if your skin is ready for the next level, this is a serious nighttime upgrade.

Price: NIS 238 (30 ml) – available at select cosmeticians and the website.

HYALURON ACTIV B3 – Anti-aging series by Avène

The French dermo-cosmetic brand Avène brings to Israel the Hyaluron Activ B3 series, the result of a research collaboration with French cell biology scientists, aiming to address the causes of aging – not just the signs. The series is based on a combination of high-concentration niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, haritaki extract, and retinol to encourage skin cell renewal, restore volume, smooth wrinkles, and maintain a youthful appearance over time.The products suit all skin types, including sensitive skin, and feature high percentages of naturally derived ingredients in recyclable glass packaging.

Day Cream – Firms, nourishes, and reduces wrinkles with 6% niacinamide and hyaluronic acid.

Serum – Lightweight, oil-free, contains 1.5% hyaluronic acid and 6% niacinamide for softening and firming.

Eye Cream – Reduces puffiness and dark circles, soothes and smooths with added dextran sulfate.

Night Cream – Combines retinol, niacinamide, and haritaki extract, works overnight for intensive restoration and smoothing.

Price range: NIS 249.90–299.90. Available at: Pharmacy chains and private pharmacies.

Moisture Surge™ Active Glow Serum – Clinique

The first serum from the popular Moisture Surge™ line, aimed straight at glow. Contains 5% lactic acid for gentle exfoliation and renewal, hyaluronic acid for deep hydration storage, and vitamin C for protection, brightening, and even tone. The texture is light like an emulsion, spreads easily and absorbs quickly. The result? Fresh, smooth, and radiant skin – even if you didn’t get much sleep. Also suitable for sensitive skin, as long as used daily.

Price: NIS 290 for 50 ml. Available at: Pharmacy chains, Hamashbir Latzarchan, Terminal X, Glam 42, Clinique stores (Gindi TLV Mall, Azrieli Gold Mall), and the website

Moisture Surge™ Body Hydrator – Clinique

The familiar face formula – now for the body. A fast-absorbing body cream that provides 48-hour hydration thanks to a blend of hyaluronic acid, bio-fermented aloe vera, and glycerin. The texture is light and pleasant, with no stickiness or heaviness. Perfect for post-shower use. Your skin will feel soft, nourished, and relaxed – like it just came back from vacation. Finally, a body cream that gets the job done.

Price: NIS 190 for 200 ml. Available at: Pharmacy chains, Hamashbir Latzarchan, Terminal X, Glam 42, Clinique stores, and the website

French cosmetic brand Embryolisse

Presents two new products for an upgraded daily skincare routine:

Lait-Crème Fluid – A light, multi-purpose moisturizer suitable for the whole family and six different uses, including a makeup base and soothing skin post-shaving or sun, with shea butter, beeswax, and organic aloe vera.

Hydra-Cream Energizing – A hydrating face cream with vitamin C, ginseng, and sea buckthorn, to revive the skin during the day and give it a fresh and glowing look.

Both boast pleasant textures and quick absorption – no excuse for tired-looking skin when you can pamper it like this.

Prices:Lait-Crème Fluid 400 ml – NIS 119. Hydra-Cream Energizing 40 ml – NIS 84

Available at: Oneliz website and selected stores.

New products MAC Strobe Highlighting Moisturizer Cream

A moisturizer with built-in glow: provides intensive hydration thanks to hyaluronic acid and ceramides, and contains Crystal Pearls for a soft, natural radiance – no glitter, no unnecessary drama. Suitable for use alone, under makeup, or as a targeted highlighter. Available in 4 pearlescent shades that flatter every skin tone and lighting – from subway moisture to the natural light on that Greek island you’re dreaming of. Maintains hydration and blurs fatigue – like 8 hours of sleep in a tube.

Price: NIS 195 for 50 ml. Available at: MAC stores and website.

Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Soft Crème – Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder’s new moisturizer is more than just a product – it’s a mini-revolution on the shelf. Based on breakthrough SIRTIVITY-LP™ technology, which reactivates skin’s biological youth mechanisms through sirtuin proteins, the cream promises to repair, renew, and protect against environmental damage. The formula includes a luxurious extract of black diamond truffle, processed with ultra-purification for active power release – directly impacting firmness, radiance, tone uniformity, wrinkles, and texture.The texture? Soft and velvety – a delight for the face and neck. In just 14 days, users reported impressive results – even neck lines appeared smoother. This is anti-aging care that feels like a private spa in a jar that looks like a jewel – and that’s before even stepping into the brand’s treatment room at Ayalon Mall. Yes, this beauty comes with VIP service.

Price:30 ml – NIS 892.60, 50 ml – NIS 1482.60

Available at: Estée Lauder flagship store in Ayalon Mall, Super-Pharm, April, Hamashbir Latzarchan, Glam42 website, and online.

LE DUO Age Perfect Double Serum – L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris presents LE DUO – an innovative double serum from the Age Perfect line for mature skin, combining the power of two serums in one formula: vitamins B3 and C with collagen-boosting peptides. The formula is based on a cocktail of 21 molecules that encourage NAD+ production in cells – a key component for skin cell renewal and improving mature skin function. Vitamin B3 (niacinamide) soothes the skin and evens tone, vitamin C neutralizes fatigue and restores glow, and peptides help firm and smooth the skin’s appearance. The texture is light and pleasant, dispensing in two formulas that blend precisely at the right moment. With consistent use, it gives a sophisticated "face-lift in a bottle" effect – minus the strings and appointments.

Price: NIS 140

Available at: Super-Pharm, BE, Good Pharm, Hamashbir Lazarchan, and private pharmacies. New perfumes

Fragrances

for her eau de parfum intense – Narciso Rodriguez

Sought-after fragrance brand Narciso Rodriguez offers a deep and elegant twist on the iconic scent with for her eau de parfum intense – a new perfume for women who combine strength with softness. Perfumer Sonia Constant created a sensual composition that opens with refreshing peach and bergamot, moves through a floral heart of red spider lily, and rests on a powerful musk base with hints of vetiver, moss, amber, and rich vanilla. The scent remains true to the series' DNA but adds depth, presence, and modern sex appeal that stays with you all day. If you're already familiar with the original for her – this is its nighttime version, with dark lipstick and a whisper in the ear.

Price: NIS 655 (100 ml). Available at: Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Latzarchan, April, BE, and ONLY’S website.

Bois Pacifique – TOM FORD

Tom Ford's new fragrance from the SIGNATURE series takes masculinity into realms of freedom, nature, and quiet strength. With a deep woody base of sandalwood, cedar, and oak, and an unexpected spice blend of cardamom and aromatic turmeric – this is a scent that connects wild vitality with refined elegance. The bottle is inspired by Big Sur landscapes, and the campaign starring John David Washington promises every spritz is a fearless self-expression. A perfume that smells like an inner journey ending in style.

Price: NIS 555 for 50 ml. Available at: Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Latzarchan, BE, April, Factory54, Beyond Skin, and select perfumeries.

MY WAY YLANG - Giorgio Armani

The new fragrance from Giorgio Armani continues the MY WAY saga in a sensual and floral interpretation that embraces the diversity of feminine identity. MY WAY YLANG opens with fresh notes of bergamot, ginger, and orange blossom, surrenders to a creamy heart of coconut and tuberose, and closes gently with white musk, Bourbon vanilla, and cedarwood. The result? A radiant, joyful, and unforgettable scent – one that leaves a mark even after you've left the room. The olfactory texture is light yet deep, making it suitable for both day and evening. The elegant bottle, in shades of pink and blue, is refillable and expresses the brand's commitment to sustainability. And let’s admit it: if there's anyone who knows how to hold a campaign in style, it's Sydney Sweeney. On the other hand, despite the impressive statements, the scent doesn't break any glass ceilings – it stays in the comfortable realms of “pretty and pleasant.”

Price: NIS 453 for 90 ml

Available at: Armani boutique in Ramat Aviv Mall, Super-Pharm chains, Hamashbir Latzarchan, New-Pharm, April, and select perfumeries.

New perfumes Skincare Products

LIBRE L'EAU NUE PARFUM DE PEAU - Yves Saint Laurent

The new fragrance from Yves Saint Laurent Beauty pushes boundaries with an alcohol-free formula that blurs the line between perfume and skincare. LIBRE L'Eau Nue is a sensual, everyday, and radiant scent inspired by the Mediterranean nature, with refreshing notes of green mandarin and bergamot, a heart of Moroccan orange blossom and lavender, and a base that offers a warm, sunlit, and deep sensation. The groundbreaking technology – a combination of oil in water – leaves the skin glowing, soft, and pleasant to the touch, without a sticky feeling. It can be sprayed on the body, hair, or pulse points for a multi-sensory effect. The white-gold design conveys purity, and the fragrance celebrates a free femininity that doesn’t need to apologize. Let’s just say – even freedom can sometimes feel a little calculated – the fragrance is precise, pleasant, but not entirely unexpected.

Price: NIS 463 for 90 ml. Available at Super-Pharm chains, Hamashbir Latzarchan, BE, April, and select perfumeries.

Born in Roma Donna Extradose - Valentino

Valentino launches a feminine and extra-bold version of the iconic Born in Roma fragrance – in the Extradose edition, which brings the scent to its purest intensity. The fragrance opens with a sensual and mysterious cassis accord, melts into a heart of concentrated rum essence, and closes with a powerful and addictive vanilla base. This is a multi-layered scent that evokes an unforgettable evening in one of Rome's romantic alleys. The olfactory texture is richer and heavier, making it an ideal evening fragrance or for special occasions – one that enters with presence and leaves only when the headlines are written. The design maintains Valentino's DNA with a studded bottle, this time in a fiery pink shade that declares: "I'm here, and there's no chance you'll miss me."

Price: NIS 625 for 100 ml. Available at Super-Pharm chains, Hamashbir Latzarchan, BE

Born in Roma Uomo Extradose - Valentino

Valentino unveils an ultra-intensive masculine version of Born in Roma – a fragrance designed for those who don’t apologize for who they are. Uomo Extradose is built around a deep base of vetiver and heart of lavandin, spiced with warm and smoky accords that give it a sense of depth and confidence. The scent is balanced, powerful, and present – one that remains even after the first impression has done its job. The scent’s texture is heavier, enveloping, and stimulating, yet it doesn't lose the elegance of Valentino’s DNA. The black bottle with single-corner studs leaves no doubt: this is a man who knows exactly what he’s worth – and isn’t shy about showing it.

Price: NIS 544 for 100 ml. Available at Super-Pharm chains, Hamashbir Latzarchan, BE

Makeup Products

Devotion Eau de Parfum for Men - Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana unveils Devotion for men – a new fragrance that translates Sicilian passion into the world of men's perfumery. The composition, created by the renowned perfumer Olivier Cresp, opens with refreshing Italian lemon notes, continues with a spicy heart of coffee, and ends with a deep patchouli base that leaves a powerful and present impression. The result: a sensual and cohesive scent that’s not afraid to be both elegant and erotic. The texture of the fragrance is velvety, with a clear presence that lasts – ideal for warm evenings with plenty of glances from the side. The bottle draws inspiration from the female version with a masculine, metallic twist, including a silver heart that adds a dramatic touch – because there’s nothing like a bit of Sicilian drama in scent.

Price: NIS 544 for 100 ml

Available at: Super-Pharm, April, Hamashbir Latzarchan, and BE.

K Parfum - Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana presents a powerful interpretation of the men’s fragrance with K Parfum – an intense and cohesive scent for a man who radiates confidence and charisma effortlessly. The opening surprises with caramelized fig and licorice – sweet but not childish. At the heart, spicy juniper and woody spices create intriguing depth, and the base – a blend of smoky cedarwood, Madagascan vanilla, and patchouli – seals the fragrance with a masculine and complex impression. The texture of the fragrance is heavy and enveloping, designed for a winter evening or for someone who likes to leave a trail of nobility. The royal bottle in deep blue and a golden crown adds to the allure – less Disney king, more Southern Italian king.

Price: NIS 604 for 100 ml

Available at: Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Latzarchan, April, BE.

Q Parfum - Dolce & Gabbana

The feminine version of Dolce & Gabbana's premium line bears the name Q Parfum – a rich fragrance meant for a woman who knows she’s the queen, and whose crown needs no one’s approval. The scent opens with a modern sweetness of dark cherry and Sicilian lemon, transitions into a floral-spicy heart of heliotrope and ginger, and settles on a rich base of Madagascan vanilla, tonka beans, and patchouli. The texture is velvety, enveloping, and sensual – unafraid to be present, but also knows how to play it soft when needed. The red bottle with a golden crown looks like a true jewel – a piece worthy of its own shelf.

Price: NIS 705 for 100 ml

Available at: Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Latzarchan, April, BE.