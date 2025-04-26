The hot lotus: Patrick Schwarzenegger stars in Hilfiger’s new campaign

American fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger presents its Summer 2025 collection, led by Patrick Schwarzenegger, star of The White Lotus, and his fiancée, model Abby Champion. The collection includes a limited-edition capsule called The Hilfiger Sailing Collection, designed to revive the classic sailing spirit and adapt it to contemporary aesthetics. It draws inspiration from Hilfiger’s longstanding ties to the world of sailing, combining traditional motifs with modern sportiness.

To mark the launch of the collection, the brand hosted Schwarzenegger, Champion, and other guests for a weekend on Canouan Island in the Caribbean. The event included three days of a relaxed, summer experience reflecting the brand’s values – freedom, elegance, and effortless style.

The collection is available at Tommy Hilfiger flagship stores across the country and on the FACTORY54 website.

Abby Champion in Hilfiger’s new campaign (credit: PR)

Schwarzenegger, an actor and model, is the son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. He has appeared in several films and series, but his career took off with his role as Saxon Ratliff in The White Lotus. In addition to acting, Patrick is also an entrepreneur. He co-founded the brain nutrition brand MOSH with his mother, Maria Shriver, and invests in healthy food companies such as Liquid I.V. and Super Coffee. He has been in a relationship with Abby Champion since 2015.