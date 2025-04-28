The time has come for you to start cooking under the open sky

The perfect season for entertaining has arrived, and it's time to turn the outdoors into a stylish culinary kingdom with custom-made, functional, and especially impressive outdoor kitchens.

It has arrived – the most beautiful season of the year – spring. Not hot and not cold, just right for enjoying the outdoors. So if you also have a balcony, garden, rooftop, or in short, a wonderful outdoor space to host family and friends, it's time to get acquainted with the old-new star of garden hosting – the outdoor kitchen.

Outdoor kitchen FOGHER, imported by Nyga Chef For Home (credit: PR) Arteferro's outdoor kitchen (credit: Michal Sela)

First of all, outdoor kitchens do not stand alone; they are accompanied by excellent cooking and electrical appliances that turn the integrated setup into a gastronomic unit that doesn't fall short of the indoor kitchen. The Italian brand FOGHER, imported by Nyga Chef FOR HOME, has created a wide range of custom outdoor kitchens, available in combinations and modules that allow you to create almost any structure according to the user's needs and the space layout; whether as a central island, a wall-attached kitchen, a U-shaped or L-shaped kitchen, and many more variations.

FOGHER kitchens can be integrated with a variety of storage solutions, plant planters, and stylish partitions from the new collection, which are designed to match the kitchens and ideally complete the space's design. Fans of the romantic style can add an elegant canopy above the kitchen, on which climbing plants can be grown, shelves installed, and cooking aids hung.

Arteferro's outdoor kitchen (credit: Michal Sela) Outdoor kitchen FOGHER, imported by Nyga Chef For Home (credit: PR)

"Against the clean geometric lines and stainless steel elements, every kitchen that comes out of the company’s factories is meticulously painted in a specific shade known for its resistance to sun rays. The type of paint and painting technique optimally protect the kitchen," explains Yael Moskowitz, VP of Marketing and co-owner of Nyga Chef FOR HOME, the brand’s importer.

Another offering is from ARTEFERO kitchens, specialists in everything related to iron elements. For them, the kitchen is an iron design element, of course with a personalized design, and it is treated as an artistic creation. Despite being made of iron, they can be mobile on wheels and include storage units and drawers, refrigerators, a sink, and are equipped with a professional grill or "Parrilla" (Argentinian charcoal grill), oven, electric plate, and gas station.

Outdoor kitchen FOGHER, imported by Nyga Chef For Home (credit: PR) Outdoor kitchen FOGHER, imported by Nyga Chef For Home (credit: PR)

Kobi Halifa, VP of Marketing at ARTEFERO, explains: "Outdoor kitchens include a wealth of functions – refrigerator, sink, gas grill, charcoal grill, oven, storage cabinets, Parrilla (American grill), drawers – in short, a kitchen that may sometimes be used even more than the indoor kitchen. Outdoor kitchens with Belgian iron profiles combine elements from the world of blacksmithing, are highly durable, and of course, designed as well."

Shirley Dan, owner of an architecture, planning, and design office, explains: Beyond the aesthetic aspect, an outdoor kitchen must first and foremost be weather-resistant – made of strong material that does not fade or rust.

One should choose an outdoor kitchen in a size that fits the specific space: if the balcony is small, a kitchen that won't interfere with movement there should be chosen. On the other hand, if it's a spacious garden and you host often – choose a large and dominant outdoor kitchen with a variety of functions such as wine coolers, plancha, oven, and more, and of course, don't give up on basic functions like a sink, grill, and refrigerator.

From a design perspective, since today there are plenty of brands, designs, and styles – choose an outdoor kitchen that matches the style of the house, both exterior and interior. Nowadays, the trend is to extend the style of the house to the outdoors as well, so that both speak the same language.