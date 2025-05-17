Especially for Shavuot: This sports brand is wearing white

The whitest holiday of the year is already here, and the international sports and lifestyle brand SKECHERS is launching a white sneaker collection that upgrades any outfit – effortlessly.

The collection includes unique models for women, men, and children – from minimalist and classic styles to colorful twists that elevate the look.

Among the items, you can find shoes from the popular UNO collection that has become a global bestseller, combining fashion and trends with uncompromising comfort. UNO shoes feature a Skech-Air sole technology – with a visible air cushion that provides height, support, and stability for the foot, and an Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole – a unique technology that remembers the shape of the foot, adapts to it, and also keeps the foot ventilated throughout the day.

Prices