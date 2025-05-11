Healthy and tasty: Sea fish fillet on freekeh stew

Cook freekeh with lots of fried onion and pair it with sea bream fillet. You can also pair it just as well with chicken breast or thigh. The result will be no less wonderful.

Ingredients:

For the freekeh:

1 cup freekeh

1.5–2 cups boiling water

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 large onions, chopped into small cubes

For the rest of the dish:

5 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon salt

A handful of parsley

Juice of half a lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

Sea salt

Sea bream fillet

Preparation Instructions:

1. To prepare the freekeh: Fry the freekeh in a pot with the oil for 2 minutes. Add the boiling water together with the salt and cook with the lid closed until the freekeh is fully cooked and slightly al dente. If water is lacking, add more after 15–20 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, fry the onions in a pan with 5 tablespoons of canola oil and the salt until fully golden.

3. Finely chop the parsley and mix it together with half a teaspoon of salt, juice from half a lemon, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and coarse sea salt.

4. Heat a non-stick pan to a very high heat. Season the fish on both sides with salt and pepper, coat with olive oil, and place it on the hot pan with the skin side down, pressing on the fish so the skin turns crispy. Fry until the fish meat becomes white.

5. Once the onion and freekeh are ready, mix them with the seasoned parsley.

6. Serve the freekeh together with the fish.

Itai Dagan, in collaboration with Sugat