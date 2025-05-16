Strategic shift at Apple: The iPhone series will be split into two separate launches

Apple is expected to make a significant strategic change to the launch schedule of its iPhones — for the first time in over a decade. According to a new report published on The Information website, the company plans to move to a format of two annual launches, similar to Samsung, instead of one major fall event as has been customary since the launch of the iPhone 5 in 2012.

Starting in 2026, the iPhone 18 series will be launched in two phases: first, the premium models — iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max — will be introduced at the traditional fall event, while the regular and more affordable models, including the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Slim, and iPhone 18e, will only be unveiled in the following spring, likely in March or April 2027. This move, according to three sources within Apple’s supply chain, signals a shift in the company’s approach to the smartphone market and may allow Apple to make room for an additional innovative product line — such as the much-rumored foldable iPhone. Apple (credit: gettyimages)

The new strategy is expected to create a clearer distinction between Apple’s premium devices and its basic models. The more advanced models, which typically feature the latest innovative technologies, will retain their place in the high-profile September event — an event that draws global attention and puts Apple at the center of the tech conversation. Conversely, the regular models, which may be less flashy but account for the majority of the company’s sales among a broader audience, will receive a separate stage in the spring. This move could extend Apple’s exposure and sales cycle throughout the year and help distribute the operational and marketing workload.

Additionally, the split may indicate that Apple is making room for a new product line — most notably, a foldable iPhone. Such a launch would require significant marketing and technical resources, and splitting the launch schedule could allow Apple to position the new device prominently without it competing for attention with the standard models.

Although this is a formal change in the launch strategy, Apple has previously deviated from routine in certain cases. For example, iPhone SE models were often launched in the spring, and earlier this year, the iPhone 16e — a successor to the SE series — was introduced as early as February. These could serve as early signs of a new trend the company has been shaping in recent years.

As of now, the launch of the iPhone 17 series is expected to take place as planned this coming September, and include four new models, just as we’ve become accustomed to in recent years. This means the change is expected to occur only with the next generation of devices — the iPhone 18 series — in 2026. Until then, Apple will continue to maintain tradition — but it seems that tradition is about to undergo a deep and significant transformation.