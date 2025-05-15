Brand news: Face magic and the collection by the social media star

Denim Season

A fashion tribute to the State of Israel: For the first time, the international shoe brand Nine West approved a collection in collaboration with an Israeli influencer. Social media star Neta Barzani was honored to design a mini capsule collection in the hottest trend—denim chic.

Ganit Alon, VP of Marketing at Brill Group: “It’s the first time the international brand has approved a collection with an Israeli influencer. Additionally, the brand, once known for leather high heels, has undergone a transformation—since COVID, there's demand for comfortable and vegan shoes. The cuts are suited to the Israeli foot, and what you find here, you won’t find anywhere else in the world—only in Israel.”

Barzani’s collection features uniquely twisted designs she favors, made from denim fabric that has conquered every corner as a multi-seasonal and timeless item. It’s interpreted through pieces like comfy-heeled slides, because Neta says we’re most beautiful when we’re comfortable—and there’s no reason to come back from a party and throw off your shoes the moment you get home.

In the collection: Flat slides making a comeback, stylish and comfy, in two classic denim shades—blue and black; heeled denim mules in blue or black with wide, soft straps; flat sandals with decorative denim straps, buckles, subtle embellishments, and stylish handbags. Nine West (credit: TAL TERRY, ZOHAR SHITRIT)

The Magician Opens

Pola Blick Dayan—one of Israel’s leading cosmeticians, known as “The Magician”—has opened a new, luxurious clinic at the Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall. It combines advanced cosmetic treatments and Chinese medicine alongside medical-aesthetic therapies, with an emphasis on advanced technologies and cutting-edge devices.

The clinic offers solutions for facial care and body sculpting, including:

Anti-aging: Laser, radio waves, and light therapies for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and restoring elasticity;

Facial rejuvenation: Mesotherapy to nourish skin with vitamins and essential acids;

Professional peeling: For deep cleansing, damaged skin layer removal, and improved texture;

Acne and pigmentation: Blemish fading, inflammation reduction, and sensitive skin recovery;

Skin boosters: Treatments that hydrate dry, tired skin.

Body treatments include:

Fat cell breakdown: Targeted ultrasound or cooling treatments to reduce fat non-surgically;

Skin tightening and firming;

Cellulite appearance improvement and skin texture renewal;

Body sculpting: circumference reduction and body proportion shaping.

Medical-aesthetic treatments are provided by a specialist doctor:

Botox and fillers for facial contouring, under-eye hollows, and lip volume; medical skin boosters for especially dry areas; stretch mark and scar improvement using advanced laser technologies. The clinic merges advanced cosmetics with aesthetic medicine using top-tier equipment and places strong emphasis on personal and professional service. Pola Blick Dayan (credit: OR GEFEN)

Blue-and-White Time

The Independence Day spirit continues at the Impress jewelry and watch chain, celebrating 77 years of Israel with a “Blue & White” watch collection in Israeli flag colors from iconic brands like Longines, Oris, Gucci, Hamilton, Balmain, Tissot, and Calvin Klein. Impress (credit: PR)

Roses for the Face

French skincare brand Nuxe, known for its unique formulas and natural ingredients, is launching two new products in the beloved Very Rose line. They offer a luxurious experience thanks to rich textures, intoxicating scents, and thorough makeup and dirt removal—while preserving the skin’s natural flora, in line with the brand’s natural and high-quality philosophy.

The products contain rose flower water and rose oil combined with a moisturizing complex—100% plant-based sugars that soften, soothe, and strengthen the skin's defense system.

The products include:

A cleansing gel that gently cleans without drying the skin, made of 97% natural-origin ingredients, free of animal-based ingredients, suitable for all skin types;

A grainy exfoliant with rose water and ground apricot seeds that doesn’t scratch the skin, made of 98% natural-origin ingredients, also free of animal-based ingredients and suitable even for sensitive facial skin.

Nuxe (credit: PR abroad) Pink Secret

Say congrats to Victoria’s Secret! Delta Israel Brands has opened the brand’s 7th local store, on the top floor of TLV Mall in Tel Aviv. It features lingerie, pajamas, perfumes, accessories, sportswear, and swimwear.

At the same time, the brand marks 15 years of its iconic best-selling fragrance, Bombshell. To celebrate, a pop-up will tour stores nationwide offering a taste of a dessert inspired by the perfume’s scent, crafted by pastry chef Or Spitz, along with coffee and the option to engrave a personal message on a range of perfumes. Victoria's Secret (credit: PR, RAFI DELOYA)

Hybrid Makeup

For all tint lovers: Careline is launching a tint foundation with a light texture and natural, radiant finish. It features hybrid properties that define the new generation of makeup—combining the benefits of makeup, skincare, protection, and maintaining healthy skin in any climate.

This product forms a base for makeup, evens out skin tone, and provides natural coverage that sets easily, neutralizes redness, and contains rich ingredients that create a microscopic barrier to prevent dryness and moisture loss. It helps retain hydration and keeps skin moisturized all day.

It includes mineral sunscreen, moisturizers like glycerin, squalane, castor oil, plus magnesium and clean pigments. Free of parabens, suitable for all skin types, and hypoallergenic. Careline (credit: Omri Levi)

Feminine Shaving

The international shaving brand Schick INTUITION launches a shaving kit for girls and women, including a razor with an ergonomic design and a pivoting head to prevent irritation, cuts, and nicks, plus a thick, comfortable grip handle and 5 cartridges with 4 blades each, wrapped in solid soap with different scents: Aloe vera, vitamin E, almond oil, and coconut milk.

Also suitable for sensitive and irritated skin, for first-time shavers and daily use. The kit includes additional soap cartridges that can be swapped easily and quickly. Schick INTUITION (credit: PR)

Clean and Fragrant

Ritzpaz brand launches “Ritzpaz – Floor Cleaner Liquid for Home Floor-Washing Machines” (wet vacuum). This concentrated solution cleans and shines floors with lasting fragrance and does not foam, protecting your cleaning machine. It leaves a “Dreamy Melon” scent. Don’t have a machine? No worries—it works just as well with a bucket and mop.

Joining the beloved Sano blue gel line with natural pine oil are new wipes that combine the gel’s power. These moist wipes clean plastic, Formica, marble, aluminum, ceramic, and more, efficiently and easily. The blue wipes come in a pack of 50 (3 packs per box), are high-quality, and leave a natural pine oil scent. Ritzpaz (credit: PR, Tal Azulay)

Welcome!

Shake Shack Israel launches crispy chicken dishes for the first time, featuring the chain’s unique herb-mayo sauce, lettuce, and pickles in a toasted soft potato bun—the SHAKE signature. Joining the chicken menu: Chicken Bites—crispy chunks made from whole chicken breast served with your choice of sauces: BBQ or honey mustard.

The new dishes are also available in combo meals. You can choose from classic menu items: ShackBurger, Chicken Shack, Chicken Bites, Hamburger, Cheeseburger, or Hot Dog—with fries and a soft drink of your choice. Shake Shack (credit: My Social)

Happy Birthday!

The state turns 77, and Achla by Strauss turns 30. In the '90s, hummus was the domain of restaurants and delis. Strauss spotted the potential to bring it to home consumers and launched Achla Salads, which now hold a 46% market share.

To guarantee uncompromising quality of raw materials, the brand’s agronomy team works directly with farmers across the country—from planning through harvesting cabbage, peppers, and chickpeas (for hummus). Within hours of picking, vegetables are transferred to the Strauss food plant in Karmiel to ensure maximum freshness.

This year, despite climate challenges and declining chickpea crops in Israel, Achla continues to invest in agricultural projects and trials to improve yields, while advancing culinary innovations and enhancing products—always adjusting to Israeli tastes. Achla by Strauss (credit: Strauss Studio)

The Divas’ Drink