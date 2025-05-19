Smart suitcase and a pillow that massages: The products that will upgrade any trip

You don’t need to fly business class to feel like a VIP. Among all the preparations for a trip, it’s the small details that make the difference—a smart product can turn flights, waits, and stays into a much more pleasant experience. From seasoned travelers to occasional explorers, we’ve compiled the small, clever upgrades worth knowing. Their light weight, portability, and precise design make them must-haves in the bag of anyone taking off—and sometimes, they’re also a particularly worthwhile gift.

Rolling journey with a digital upgrade

The Vista series from Marco Polo brings the smart suitcase revolution to the general public. The family set, including three suitcases in graded sizes, offers an intelligent combination of durability and comfort: water-repellent 600D polyester fabric, a smart expansion zipper for unexpected shopping, and four wheels that glide smoothly in any direction. The real treat? A built-in USB port that ensures your smartphone stays charged even in the farthest terminal. And with the double telescopic handle and ergonomic grip, you’ll feel like the suitcase practically carries itself through crowded airports.

Price: NIS 1,249 for the set, available at Outdoor Revolution website and authorized stores.

The Vista series from Marco Polo (credit: studio kal gav)

Style that doesn’t slow you down

Practical elegance becomes essential with the new pouch from Kenneth Cole—a must-have for every traveler who refuses to compromise on style. Compact and meticulously designed, it blends well with any look and is ideal for urban travel and flights, while keeping your passport, boarding passes, and local currency within immediate reach. The perfect companion for business trips and vacations, when every moment and item needs to be in the right place.

Price: NIS 104.90 (after discount), available at brand stores. The new pouch from Kenneth Cole (credit: Yonatan Levy)

Hands-free, smooth travels

The phone bag from Israeli brand Rollink proves that sometimes the best solutions come in small packages. The hard shell keeps your smartphone safe even during the most demanding travels, while the adjustable strap ensures instant access for taking landscape photos, checking maps, or quick payments. The water-repellent material adds another layer of protection for outdoor treks or rainy cities. Major plus: free hands let you manage suitcases, hold maps, or simply enjoy the journey worry-free.

Price: NIS 109–119, available on the Rollink website and in select stores. The phone bag from Israeli brand Rollink (credit: PR)

Your personal support

The battle against the cramped conditions of low-cost flights gets an unexpected boost from Israeli brand Dr. Gav. The revolutionary neck pillow from their new travel collection offers not just ergonomic support but also a two-level massage mechanism that turns any cramped airplane seat into a pampering travel experience. The viscoelastic foam adapts to the neck’s curves, while the gentle massage relieves tension built up on long flights. A smart solution to maintain your health at any destination, leaving you refreshed and ready for the next adventure.

Price: NIS 149, available at Dr. Gav stores and website. Dr. Gav's neck pillow (credit: Dag Hazahav, PR)

Perfect hair on every trip

Traveling no longer has to come at the expense of a perfect hairstyle: Gideon’s new hair dryer, the NG PRO SKINNY, proves that power can come in a compact package. The ultra-light weight makes it perfect for flights and vacations, while the durable motor dries hair quickly without causing thermal damage. The dryer fits easily into a standard travel bag and lets you keep your perfect look whether you’re in a Paris hotel room or a cabin up north. Finally, no need to compromise on styling while on the go.

Price: NIS 795, available at select salons and at Gideon Cosmetics website. Gideon’s new hair dryer, the NG PRO SKINNY (credit: Lior Sadeh)

Fragrance without borders

Who said travel has to come at the expense of indulgence? BYREDO’s leather case solves one of flying’s biggest dilemmas: how to take your favorite scent without exceeding liquid limits. Handmade from fine leather, the elegant pouch protects a 12ml bottle with a smart magnetic cap that prevents unwanted leaks in your suitcase. The perfect bonus? A complimentary bottle of BLANCHE—a clean scent. The ultimate accessory for the sophisticated traveler who won’t compromise.

Price: NIS 404, available at Onliz website and Boutique Individual. BYREDO’s leather case (credit: PR)

Backup that travels with you everywhere

In a world where the smartphone is our compass, wallet, and camera, a reliable backup battery is no longer a luxury. Anker’s new model changes the game with a smart mix of power and compactness. The slim design fits easily in a coat pocket or backpack, while the 10,000mAh capacity is enough to fully charge a modern smartphone about three times. The digital screen shows exact battery percentage—a critical advantage when you’re traveling abroad or on extended treks. A major bonus: multiple ports allow fast charging of several devices at once, without slowing down your trip.

Price: NIS 169, available on Anker Israel website and from authorized dealers. Anker’s backup battery (credit: PR)

A grooming kit for the sophisticated traveler

A perfect combination of beauty and practicality: the Glow & Go set from Sebocalm offers an elegant solution for the traveler who won’t compromise on her skincare routine. The smart packaging includes everything you need to maintain glowing skin in any climate: night cream with retinol, concentrated serum, SPF30 moisturizing cream, and rich moisturizer—all in 10ml mini versions that easily pass security checks. The indulgent bonus? Two luxury perfumes—Daisy by Marc Jacobs and Be Delicious by DKNY—and a chic toiletry bag to keep it all organized in style.