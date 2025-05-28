In summer, it's a different story: 7 men's perfumes that will survive the local heat

The Italian fragrance brand XERJOFF is launching a perfume that will definitely act like champagne on your pulse. Louis XV 1722 is a luxurious, summery, and addictive unisex perfume, born from a collaboration with the French champagne winery DE VENOGE. The inspiration: The court of Louis XV at Versailles, where perfume was not just a scent – but a status. The fragrance itself opens with grapefruit, plum, and saffron, moves into a heart of coffee, cocoa, and hazelnut, and lands on a deep base of amber, leather, and incense.

Price? NIS 1,100 for 50 ml | Available at Beyond Skin and select stores.

Abu Dhabi (credit: PR)

Some perfumes leave an impression, and some leave a memory. MEMO PARIS is exactly that kind. The unisex scent of Abu Dhabi manages to capture the precise feeling of desert heat meeting sea breeze. From the first spray, you feel the difference: Spicy cardamom and salty plum open the stage, sweet dates and luxurious saffron enter the heart, and the base? Deep amber and clean vetiver – a combination that feels like an evening in Abu Dhabi: Luxurious, calm, addictive. This is a perfume that doesn't try to please, but to tell a story about a city where Bedouin tradition meets modern glass.

Price? NIS 1,150 for 75 ml | Available at Beyond Skin and online.

Beach (credit: PR)

Bobbi Brown does it again, but this time with a scent of longing. The iconic Beach perfume, which made addicts like me obsessed and shelves empty – is back! The scent? Like a perfect day at the beach, only without the sand. A transparent and clean blend of jasmine, ocean salt spray, and mandarin that leaves a light, addictive, and precise trail. This isn’t a perfume that tries to impress – it’s just there, suitable for use from morning to night, even for those who don’t like “perfume smell” – but rather someone who simply always smells good. Gentlemen, just one last important thing – the scent is unisex and also suits women, so hide it well in the cabinet.

Price? NIS 350 for 50 ml | Available on the website and in Bobbi Brown stores.

Apex (credit: PR)

Not for men who think small: If you thought you knew Apex, you better take a deep breath. Roja Parfums – the British perfume house known for its uncompromising precision – launches a new and enhanced version of one of its most iconic scents: Apex Intense. This is not just a perfume. It’s a statement. An edition that resonates with power, wild nature, and a quiet presence that melts a room. Sophisticated, precise, and meant for men who understand that a good scent is not an accessory – it’s part of their identity. Not made for everyone. That’s exactly why it works.

Price? NIS 1,200 for 100 ml | Available at Beyond Skin and select stores.

Esencia Elixir (credit: courtesy of the brand)

LOEWE Esencia Elixir: Your DNA, only in a perfume. And if you’re one of those men who believe in a scent that leaves a mark – this? Was born just for you. A fragrance from the Spanish house that takes the original – the brand's classic and beloved perfume – and enhances it with a higher concentration of essential oils that guarantees an unforgettable trail. The notes? Just like a man with presence: Wood and herbs meet smoky leather, patchouli, vetiver, and amber – an animalistic chic that wraps you in a masculine and mysterious aroma. The green ombré bottle already makes you want it.

Price? NIS 860 for 100 ml | Available at Factory 54 Beauty and online.

Neroli Portofino (credit: PR)

Meet the most luxurious way to smell “clean”: The iconic Neroli Portofino by Tom Ford does what few manage to do: Be fresh, elegant, and unforgettable – all at once. With notes of bergamot, neroli, rosemary, and lavender, it feels like you just walked out of a cliffside villa in Portofino, wrapped in a white towel (not yours). The scent is unisex, but most masculine when it needs to be. Light, yet with the presence of someone who doesn’t need to say a word to be noticed.

Price? NIS 1,315 for 100 ml | Available at Factory 54 and pharmacy chains.

100% PASSION (credit: PR)

The next perfume doesn’t shout, but at the same time, you can’t miss it: 100% PASSION by Abercrombie & Fitch for men is an unexpected combination of mandarin, black pepper, and amber. A fresh start, a warm heart, and a finish that stays on the skin without asking permission. The bottle has presence, but like the scent, it maintains precise minimalism. The women’s version follows the same line. The entire concept revolves around passion – but not in a cliché way – rather in the quiet moments that truly ignite you.

Price? NIS 339 for 100 ml | Available at Super-Pharm branches, BE, Hamashbir, and the Oneliz website.