What’s the connection between oil and technology?

In an era of increasing awareness around health and food safety, a new technology developed in Israel is expected to revolutionize the use of oil for deep frying — with health, operational, and environmental implications.

The food-tech company Beyond Oil, headquartered in Yokne'am and traded on the Canadian stock exchange, has developed an innovative powder-based formula designed to remove toxins created through the repeated use of oil — a common phenomenon in institutional and commercial kitchens. The powder also helps neutralize strong odors, reduces environmental pollution, and improves the quality of the oil over time.

Oil used for repeated frying undergoes a chemical process during which toxic byproducts are formed. Research shows that with every bite of fried food, we absorb about 20% of the oil — including its toxins. Additionally, the use of contaminated oil causes air pollution in kitchens, strong odors that cling to clothing and the air, and health hazards for workers who are exposed to the fumes on a daily basis.

The formula developed by Beyond Oil works based on principles of adsorption and purification and does not require any change to the cooking process. The powder is food-safe, suitable for daily use, and compatible with existing operational systems.

“A real contribution to the environment”

The Falafel Baribua chain, which operates 28 branches, began using the technology after a successful pilot. According to owner Guy Yakar: “The improvement in oil quality and in the final product’s taste was dramatic. In addition, we reduced operational costs and issues with oil storage and disposal.”

Shai Madioni, co-owner of Fandango, a company specializing in oil recycling, highlights the ecological advantage: “Using the powder reduces the need for storing and collecting used oil, saves manpower, and prevents soil pollution — a real contribution to the environment.”

Two senior doctors are also lending their support to the medical science. Prof. Oren Fruchter, Head of the Pulmonary Department at Wolfson Hospital, warns about the dangers to kitchen workers: “They inhale toxic frying fumes for hours and risk respiratory diseases and cancer.” According to him, the solution from “Beyond Oil” reduces illness and mortality and deserves broad implementation.

Prof. Sharel Halachmi, Head of the Urology Department at Bnei Zion, also calls for international adoption of the formula: “Consuming food fried in used oil causes many medical problems. I recommend that health authorities examine and adopt the technology as part of a preventive medicine approach.”

In conclusion, this is an Israeli development with the potential to improve the quality of life and health of millions of people around the world.