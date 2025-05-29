The new white: How Ilanit Levi is turning Shavuot into the hottest fashion holiday of the summer

Shavuot has always been the most stylish holiday on the Hebrew calendar — everyone in white, everyone festive, and everyone looking for a way to refresh their look with flair. This year, Ilanit Levi takes the fashion challenge one step further with a brand-new, dazzling capsule collection for the Golbary fashion house. If you’ve ever wondered how to turn white from banal to refreshing, it seems the seasoned presenter — who has celebrated her status as one of Israel’s style icons for many years — has found the winning formula.

While white for Shavuot may be a near cliché, the new collection manages to surprise with a modern interpretation of white tones — from bright white to creamy hues and even “broken” white, which adds depth and texture to the garments. This is a rich line that includes 16 pieces suitable for both festive occasions and especially fashionable everyday wear. Ilanit Levi in a capsule collection for Golbary (credit: Shay Yehezkel)

“This isn’t the first time Ilanit has been involved in designing collections for Golbary,” said a fashion industry source in a conversation with Maariv, “but this time the collection truly reflects her personal taste. It’s clear that she’s not just the face of the brand but a real partner in the design and selection process.”

One of the standout pieces in the collection is undoubtedly a white crochet midi dress — a trend that has been gaining momentum in recent years and now receives a particularly elegant interpretation. Alongside it, the collection features a white denim dress that combines casual with polished style, a romantic lace tank top perfect for summer evenings, and tailored suits in classic cuts suited for more formal events. Ilanit Levi in a capsule collection for Golbary (credit: Shay Yehezkel)

For those who prefer a more casual look, the collection also includes a timeless slub-fabric T-shirt, a short denim jumpsuit with a flattering fit for every body type, white jeans in a trendy cut that will last long after the holiday, and jackets in a variety of white shades that are perfect for the cooler evening hours.

“For Shavuot, I created a festive, white collection together with Golbary, featuring precise and flattering cuts — everything you need to look and feel your most powerful,” says Ilanit Levi about the new collection. “Each piece brings a sense of renewal, creativity, and fulfillment.”

These words resonate beautifully with the spirit of the holiday, which symbolizes the wheat harvest and the bringing of first fruits — a time of abundance, renewal, and fertility. And like the holiday itself, Ilanit’s collection blends the traditional (classic white for Shavuot) with the innovative (modern cuts and interpretations). Ilanit Levi in a capsule collection for Golbary (credit: Shay Yehezkel)

Alongside the clothing, Golbary is also launching a line of complementary fashion accessories in white tones, elevating the clean, summery look of the collection. Among the accessories are white handbags with raffia finishes — a timeless summer trend given a modern twist. Additionally, the collection includes white scarves with discreet floral prints, light belts that add a touch of sophistication, and wide-brimmed straw hats or white caps that are perfect for sun protection and completing the look.

The new collection is already available in all Golbary stores and on the brand’s online site, and some items have already been spotted selling out at flagship locations. So if you too want to look like Ilanit Levi this upcoming Shavuot, don’t wait too long.