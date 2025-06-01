Expensive but worth it: Recanati Winery's new special releases

In times when every trip to the supermarket becomes a strategic decision, and even the simplest purchase is accompanied by a sigh of frustration, wine—especially premium wine—seems to have become a true luxury.

Still, when I choose to treat myself and drink premium wines, I prefer to do it at home.

As much as I love going out, what adds another layer of consideration is the price in restaurants and wine bars. Premium wines, which are already not cheap on the shelf, can become even more expensive there—sometimes double or more. Prices that reach almost unreasonable levels.

Therefore, if you’re already indulging in an expensive wine, it’s better to do it at home, at your own pace, with the people you’ve chosen, in the way you like to drink.

So, what to drink? The two following wines, from Recanati Winery’s Special Reserve series, which were recently launched, don’t try to suit every pocket—but in the end, they are wines that demand attention.

Not because they are heavy or challenging, but because they have a different kind of depth. And sometimes, it’s allowed—and even recommended—to treat ourselves to this indulgence.

Recanati Winery, Special Reserve White 2022

Last year, Recanati’s Special Reserve White returned to the shelves after being absent for many months due to high demand.

When I tasted it then, just before the previous Shavuot holiday, I knew I had found the perfect wine for the occasion, and it received praise from everyone present. This year’s wine does not disappoint at all.

After just one glass, I understood its secret charm: There are white wines made for summer, and others meant for a festive meal, a special evening, a drink that is not “just because.” Special Reserve White is exactly that kind of wine.

The interesting blend of Roussanne and Marsanne grapes, grown in the Kidmat Tzvi vineyard in the Golan Heights on basalt soil at an altitude of 500 meters, along with meticulous work at the winery, has produced an uncommon white wine.

It’s rich, round, and complex, yet retains a freshness on the palate and a minerality that I really love. Price: NIS 159.

Recanati Winery, Carignan Pere 2022

There’s something especially delightful about this Carignan—both because of the name, Pere (“wild” in Hebrew), which makes you want to indulge in it with decadent pasta, and because Carignan, such a wonderful and passionate variety, is usually my first choice among red wines.

The old vineyard in Givat Shemesh, in the Mateh Yehuda region, was planted back in 1991 and is cultivated using traditional methods.

But don’t be misled—despite the wild name, this is a soft, caressing, balanced wine that doesn’t kick, so it can suit anyone who loves classic red wines.

It’s a pleasure to swirl in the glass, and it’s the kind of wine you don’t need to rush to finish with the meal—you can continue sipping it throughout the evening. Price: NIS 159.