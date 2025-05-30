12 gorgeous white dresses for Shavuot

A total bright look has become one of the most successful and versatile styles in recent years, with a strong fondness for monochromatic white from head to toe. In honor of the Festival of the First Fruits, we are diving headfirst into the crisp wardrobe – and while there’s nothing surprising about a white dress, you simply can’t go wrong with it. The fun lies in the opportunity to play and spice it up with a twist – pairing it with a colorful or floral scarf, pretty sandals, or a statement necklace that becomes the centerpiece of your holiday look.

The options are plenty, no doubt, and still, we handpicked 12 stunning and pristine dresses to get you into the blessed Shavuot spirit – a smart purchase that will be useful and needed not just for the holiday evening, but throughout the entire warm season of the year.

ZARA – NIS 349

ZARA (credit: PR abroad) CASTRO – NIS 229.90

CASTRO (credit: Saar Pesach) H&M – NIS 299

H&M (credit: PR) COS – NIS 525

COS (credit: PR abroad) POLO RALPH LAUREN – NIS 1,490

POLO RALPH LAUREN (credit: Courtesy factory 54) MASKIT – NIS 1,190

MASKIT (credit: SHAY FRANCO) ALLSAINTS for STORY – NIS 1,080

ALLSAINTS for STORY (credit: PR abroad) RAZILI – NIS 799

RAZILI (credit: OR DANON) TOMMY HILFIGER x SOFIA RICHIE – NIS 1,449

TOMMY HILFIGER x SOFIA RICHIE (credit: Courtesy factory 54) BASH for Boutique 77 – NIS 1,264