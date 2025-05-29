The great food holiday that is Shavuot usually lays before us countless trays and platters, options and temptations. It's a white feast we enter with sparkling eyes every year anew, but sometimes a bit of color and kick is needed amidst all that white.

Benny Madar, the man behind the excellent Sphera restaurant in Rehovot, agreed to share with us his perfect Shavuot meal—combining tradition with a fresh touch, intrigue and energy. We started with a green salad with a lovely spring twist, and now continue with grilled feta cheese with tahini, honey, and pine nuts—a sizzling starter in every possible sense—and we’ll amp it up next with a wow-worthy main dish, from looks to flavor. Benny Madar (credit: AFIK GABAY)

Ingredients (for 2–4 individual servings):

1 block (150–200 grams) of quality feta cheese, preferably firm and not too crumbly

1 tablespoon olive oil

For serving:

2 tablespoons raw tahini

1–2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts

A bit of dried oregano or fresh thyme

Crushed black pepper

Optional: a bit of crushed chili or harissa for those who like a kick

Preparation:

1. Toast the pine nuts in a dry pan until golden. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside.

2. Heat a non-stick pan with olive oil over medium heat. Carefully place the block of feta in the pan and grill for 2–3 minutes on each side, until nicely golden.

3. Drizzle a layer of tahini on a serving plate and place the grilled feta on top. Drizzle honey over it, sprinkle the toasted pine nuts, a bit of crushed black pepper, and oregano or thyme.