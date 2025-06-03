From the wardrobe to the bathroom shelf: Men, here's how to survive the summer

Trendy, breathable, and effortlessly cool – Diesel’s button-down linen shirt is exactly what you need to look sharp even when the temperature goes haywire.

How much? NIS 550 | Available at brand stores and online.

Craving British nature in a bottle? Jo Malone London presents Wood Sage & Sea Salt – a clean, natural, and mineral scent that feels like walking barefoot on a rocky shore. Refreshing sea salt, woody sage, and English cliffs create a fragrance that soothes the soul and awakens the senses.

How much? NIS 565 for 100 ml | Available at the brand’s stores, website, and Factory 54. Jo Malone London (credit: PR)

We got our hands on a natural boost – no coffee required. Altman’s Energy Complex is a dietary supplement that blends four types of ginseng (Korean, Red, American, and Siberian) with powerful maca. It’s the combo your body needs to balance stress, raise energy, and sharpen performance – without the crash. And as for the results? After two weeks of trying it, I can say – there’s a difference. The body feels more alert, the focus is sharper, and mornings flow better. No drama, just works.

How much? NIS 156.20 | Available online.

Altman’s Energy Complex (credit: PR)

Itchy scalp? Snowflakes on your shoulders? Flexitol’s shampoo-conditioner sets things straight: Removes dandruff, soothes irritated scalp, and cleans without drying. Also suitable for colored or straightened hair. And if you have sensitive facial skin prone to constant dryness, the brand has a great solution: Face & Eyelid Cream is made just for men with dry or flaky skin, especially around the eyes. The cream is gentle, hypoallergenic, and gives you a smooth base for the day – even if you’ve got no time for serums.

How much? NIS 52 for 2-in-1 shampoo | NIS 55.88 for the cream | Available online.

Flexitol (credit: PR)

Safran Scent by Maison Crivelli is a luxurious, mysterious, and stirring boutique fragrance born from a saffron field wrapped in fog – literally. The composition opens with coffee and saffron, embraces you with a well-spiced heart, and lands on a sandalwood base that caresses the senses. This isn’t just a perfume – it’s a fascinating olfactory experience, rich in depth and story that’ll have you sniffing again to catch what you missed the first time. For men seeking depth, style, and a hint of mystery.

How much? NIS 1,230 | Available at Factory 54, Individual, and April chain stores. Maison Crivelli (credit: PR)

When your eyes start to show what life’s putting you through – it’s time to switch to the right serum. MAC’s new Hyper Real Serumizer Eye is designed to treat the delicate area around the eyes with a formula rich in active ingredients: it improves hydration, reduces dark circles, and gives your gaze a youthful, vital, and radiant look.

How much? NIS 230 | Available at MAC stores and website.

MAC’s new Hyper Real Serumizer Eye (credit: PR)

The Brazilian sneaker brand CARIUMA is conquering the U.S. and now arriving in Israel, bringing an addictive mix of skate, surf, and eco-conscious style. These shoes are designed for maximum comfort, made from organic and renewable materials, and each pair you buy doesn’t just get you a look – it also plants two new trees in the Amazon. The model we especially liked is the Vallely Premium Leather – ‘90s basketball-inspired skate shoes made of premium leather with environmental certification. They’re comfortable, durable, and stand the test of time.

How much? NIS 515 | Available at ing stores.

CARIUMA (credit: PR)

Sleep well? Your skin sleeps even better: Estée Lauder’s luxury skincare line expands its flagship series with the launch of Overnight Treatment – a new night treatment for less fatigue and more skin. This silky texture melts into the skin and delivers three essentials in one night: A hydration boost, skin barrier repair, and a shot of energy to tired skin. The result? The look of two nights’ sleep in one (even if you only made it through five Netflix episodes). The formula includes night peptide, double hyaluronic acid, shea and cocoa butters, and ATPower technology to leave the skin refreshed, firm, and ready to start another day – even if you’re not. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive or post-procedure skin.

How much? NIS 470 for 65 ml | Available at the Estée Lauder website, the flagship store in Ayalon Mall, and pharmacy chains.

Estée Lauder (credit: PR)

L’Oréal’s men’s line launched a complete skincare routine that treats acne, controls oil, and leaves you with a clean, matte look. The series includes: A serum with niacinamide and salicylic acid – reduces pimples, lightens post-acne marks, a deep-cleansing facial wash, an SPF30 moisturizing cream, and an S.O.S pimple cream that fades blemishes overnight, whether used as a spot treatment or a mask.

How much? NIS 46.90–69.90 | Available at Super-Pharm chain.