New Zappa CEO: "We'll tackle entertainment market challenges"

Zappa Group, the home of live performances in Israel, announced today the appointment of Amir Weiser as the company’s CEO. The appointment was approved by the group’s shareholders—Eventim, Delek Israel, and Golan Einat. Weiser will report to the board of directors and chairman, Klaus Peter-Schulenberg, one of the owners of Germany's Events company, which is traded on the German stock exchange at a value of approximately €8B.

Weiser brings over a decade of experience as an entrepreneur and manager in the hospitality and retail sectors. Previously, he worked as a lawyer in leading firms, served as the owner and CEO of the retail chain POPSI, which was sold to Steimatzky, and is currently one of the owners of the restaurants MI VA and THAI 148, alongside several bars in Tel Aviv.

"This is a challenging time for the entertainment market, but I embrace the challenge with open arms," said Amir Weiser upon his appointment. "I am confident that together we will succeed in maintaining Zappa as the leading brand in the live performance world in Israel through efficiency measures, expansion, and deepening connections with the audience and the industry."

Zappa Club in Midtown Tel Aviv (credit: Yael Yaron Tal)

Zappa-Events Group stated that Weiser brings "a unique combination of diverse skills in business management, business development, strategy, marketing, and finance." Delek Israel added that they expect Weiser "to enhance Zappa's music and event experience and continue to strengthen its status as a leader in the field."

Founded in 2004, Zappa Group operates a network of clubs and amphitheaters across the country, including the new venue in Midtown Tel Aviv. The group sells over a million tickets annually and manages four main areas of activity: Locations, festivals and original productions, a ticketing office, and private and corporate event services.