The private leasing revolution by Operate | Drive less, pay less

Operate follows an innovative model that adjusts the deal to match the driver’s mileage, offering a cost-effective solution for those who drive less. The deal includes a package of vehicle services, insurance coverage, and an optional driver service – all under a fixed and convenient monthly payment that reflects the vehicle's mileage, for a variety of leading models in the Israeli market.

Customized Private-Operational Leasing

The plan provides a modern and convenient way to drive a new car without requiring a large financial investment, including a low down payment and fixed monthly payments for 36 months. The monthly payment covers all routine expenses, including insurance policy and regular maintenance.

At the end of the period, customers can purchase the car or continue with a new leasing deal for a new vehicle, under the same leasing plan.

The vehicles offered in the leasing plan include the most in-demand models in the Israeli car market, from leading manufacturers across different segments – from mini cars, family sedans, SUVs, hybrids, plug-in vehicles, and leading electric cars.

A Revolution in the Leasing Industry

As part of the revolution led by Operate, the company offers a pricing model tailored to each customer’s mileage.

Thanks to this new private-operational leasing concept, customers who drive less pay less on their monthly payments – a significant announcement for drivers who do not regularly make long trips.

This innovative model precisely matches costs to actual use and ensures significant savings for customers.

Plan Benefits

Cost Savings on a New Car – low down payment and a convenient, predictable monthly payment.

– low down payment and a convenient, predictable monthly payment. Replace Your Car Every Three Years – without the risk of depreciation or the hassle of selling the car.

– without the risk of depreciation or the hassle of selling the car. Expert Support in Selecting a New Car – from leading models in the market.

– from leading models in the market. Peace of Mind for Vehicle Services – mandatory and comprehensive insurance policies and annual maintenance.

– mandatory and comprehensive insurance policies and annual maintenance. Optional Driver Services – for tests and maintenance at an affordable price, with a new and safe vehicle every 3-4 years.

A Variety of Vehicle Options

Operate’s private-operational leasing service offers a rich selection of new 2025 models across various categories, including electric vehicles, hybrids, SUVs, mini cars, family cars, and luxury vehicles.

The company ensures a perfect match between each customer’s transportation needs and their ideal vehicle, taking into account unique driving patterns and personal preferences. A dedicated account manager guides the customer throughout the entire vehicle selection and usage process.

Maximum Flexibility

At the end of the lease term, customers enjoy full flexibility in choosing their next step. They can return the car with no further obligations, enter a new deal for a new car, or purchase the existing car at a special and attractive price. Operate offers a variety of financing solutions, allowing customers to select the plan that best suits their needs – whether opting for new private leasing or purchasing the current vehicle.

Professional Support Throughout the Journey

Operate’s private-operational leasing customers enjoy dedicated professional support throughout the lease period. The specialized service team is available for any question or request, starting from vehicle selection to the end of the lease. The company operates an advanced service center, a comprehensive maintenance system, and a digital management platform that enables easy tracking and management of all aspects of the deal.

Why Operate is the Right Choice for Private Leasing

Choosing Operate’s private leasing guarantees much more than just a new car. As an industry leader, Operate brings years of accumulated experience in the field, combined with continuous innovation and adaptation to evolving market needs.

Personalized professional service, attractive and convenient monthly payments, and maximum flexibility in contract terms make the company the preferred choice for thousands of satisfied customers. Operate’s proven reputation as the "good guys of the car world" reflects its deep commitment to customer satisfaction, ensuring a perfect driving experience from start to finish.