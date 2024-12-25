Keren Ben-David, CEO of Davidson Group: "Pre-Inflation Prices in Modi’in’s Prime Real Estate"

With a clear business vision and long-term thinking, Davidson Group is establishing itself at the heart of Modi'in’s main business boulevard, offering an exceptionally attractive financial deal for investors—at prices that seem like a blast from the past. On the pivotal decision made two years ago and the strategic partnership with Levinstein Nativ.

The Israeli real estate market has experienced a turbulent year, with the local construction industry facing unprecedented challenges: sharp increases in property prices, shortages of raw materials, difficulties in recruiting skilled labor, and finding reliable contractors. These factors have created a new reality of uncertainty and instability, posing significant challenges for developers and contractors. Many struggle to keep up with the pace of change, leaving potential buyers to bear the brunt — facing unexpected price increases and delays in occupancy.

Real estate companies that managed to maintain stability and lead the market forward amidst the storm are those that embraced long-term planning and prudent risk management in real-time. Davidson Group chose to tackle these challenges differently, spearheading an impressive strategic initiative in its new office and commercial project in Modi'in, "Davidson Ba’Shdera."

Keren Ben-David, owner and chairman of the company, asserts: "Instead of being swept away by market fluctuations, we built a stable strategy that has proven itself over the years, including now, during one of the most turbulent years for the Israeli real estate market. Long-term thinking and identifying the right opportunities—always one step ahead—allowed us to deliver a high-quality product to our buyers at a fair price, even in these challenging times."

The Game-Changing Price Offer: Today’s Value, Yesterday’s Price

In a calculated business move, Davidson Group secured the construction services of Levinstein Nativ, one of Israel’s leading and most respected contractors, through a non-cancellable price agreement made before the sector's significant price hikes began. This strategic decision ensured the continuation of the project at competitive and stable prices, made possible by additional successful collaborations with Levinstein Nativ. These include the "Davidson in Park Hayam" project — a 40-story beachfront tower in Bat Yam that has been successfully completed. The strategic partnership with Levinstein Nativ allows Davidson Group to maintain attractive pricing, stability, and reliability in timelines, along with exceptionally high execution quality — an oasis of certainty amid a volatile reality.

Davidson Group recently took another significant step forward, signing a financing agreement with Mizrahi Tefahot Bank to support the project. This vote of confidence from one of Israel's leading banks — at a time when many entrepreneurs are struggling to secure bank financing and many banks are cautious about granting loans, serves as further evidence of the trust the bank places in Davidson Group and the project

The Vision: Prime Location, Perfect Timing, Precise Planning

Modi'in is a young and dynamic city with immense growth potential," says Ben David. "Our decision to select Modi'in for this flagship project is no coincidence. This city offers a high quality of life, a vibrant community, and excellent infrastructure. With the project on the boulevard, we are providing residents with top-notch modern spaces to thrive.

The new office and commercial project showcase Davidson Group's distinctive approach. Strategically located in the heart of the city’s most vibrant area, it is surrounded by residential neighborhoods and conveniently close to shopping centers, schools, kindergartens, and major transportation routes. This prime location offers a comprehensive solution to the diverse needs of modern businesses. Designed with a touch of Tel-Aviv-style luxury, the project features architectural highlights such as four-meter-high ceilings, seamlessly blending functionality with aesthetics to deliver a complete and elevated business experience for tenants.

"We chose Modi'in because of the city's immense potential. Modi'in is a thriving technological and industrial hub with a high standard of living. The 'Davidson Ba'Shdera' project enriches the city's local business landscape and serves as an attractive destination for companies and entrepreneurs looking to take their business to the next level" concludes Keren Ben-David, chairman and owner of Davidson Group.

