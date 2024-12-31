Between sport and street fashion: The new HOKA collection

Whether you enjoy splashing in puddles or indulging in luxurious ski vacations, trekking through the mountains, or traveling to destinations where temperatures drop below freezing, HOKA’s impressive winter fashion collection has you covered.

The collection features four innovative models: KAHA 2 FROST MOC GTX, KAHA FROST, ORA PRIMO, and BONDI B3 LS, alongside beloved classics such as CLIFTON suede sneakers and TOR SUMMIT sneakers, which now come in new, wintery colors. In addition to unparalleled comfort, these new fashion models combine a relaxed, effortless look that pairs well with a variety of clothing styles.

From its inception, HOKA was designed for trail running in the French Alps. Now, paying homage to the first-ever HOKA model, the brand introduces the BONDI B3 LS fashion sneaker. This iconic design is based on the original BONDI model, enhanced with advanced futuristic materials. The chunky sneaker features a combination of mesh fabric and nubuck leather, offering an ultra-soft sole for unmatched comfort, increased stability, and a modern, fashionable look. The model is available in three colors.

KAHA FROST Boots: These vegan boots are perfect for ski trips, mountain treks, winter hikes, or rainy city days, thanks to a GORE-TEX® waterproof layer that insulates and keeps feet warm. The Vibram® rubber sole ensures excellent grip, even on wet terrain. The KAHA 2 FROST GTX is an alpinist-style and fashionable hiking shoe with a velvety texture, a unique look, and incredible protection against freezing winter weather, down to -32°C. This model is available in two colors for men and two for women.

KAHA 2 FROST MOC GTX: These vegan, sneaker-style boots feature a padded, insulated upper made from recycled materials, waterproof construction, and excellent heat retention, ensuring your feet stay warm and dry with plenty of style, even in freezing weather.

KAHA FROST MOC: A velvety, cozy slip-on shoe with uncompromising design, offering protection against winter and freezing conditions down to -32°C. The shoes include padded insulated panels on the upper, a soft fleece collar, and a high-quality rubber sole for superb grip. Ideal for snow, mountain treks, or especially cold days, the model is available in two colors for men and two for women.

ORA PRIMO: A versatile fashion and lifestyle shoe for those who value a stylish urban look. This slip-on shoe allows for easy entry and provides excellent comfort throughout the day. The soft upper is complemented by 8mm thick laces for a rugged aesthetic. The ankle area features a knitted wrap for a precise fit, crafted from recycled materials—a perfect combination of fashion and comfort.

