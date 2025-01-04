Yes launches a new website enhancing the customer experience

Yes announced the expansion of its digital operations with the launch of a new and advanced website. The platform enables a wide range of self-service actions to be performed easily and quickly, without the need to contact the company’s service centers or wait for a representative.

The new website features a personal area for handling personalized tasks: Troubleshooting common issues with the help of short guides, images, and videos, allowing customers to diagnose and resolve problems efficiently. Additionally, it facilitates channel subscriptions or cancellations, technician visit scheduling or cancellation at the touch of a button, and even moving house with a single click. The site is also expected to include additional support applications and artificial intelligence tools to further reduce reliance on service representatives for simple actions like subscribing to packages, purchasing equipment, or adding new services.

"We invested approximately NIS 3 million in the new website, which includes not only a new design and appearance alongside intuitive navigation but also practical applications that significantly simplify and speed up the customer experience," said Dror Bahat, VP of Marketing at Yes. "Customers want to perform as many actions as possible digitally, and the new site enables them to do more, such as searching for new content, pairing a remote to a TV screen, updating address changes, and more, independently, quickly, and without the need to call or wait for a service representative."

Maya Gilad-Bachar, VP of Information Technology at Yes, added: "The new website represents an important step in realizing our digital vision, incorporating new and advanced capabilities. The website meets high technological standards and allows customers to access fast and convenient service anytime, anywhere."