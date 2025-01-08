Hastock chain acquires Red Pirate and Toys "R" Us

Hastock chain announced today that it has completed the acquisition deal (pending approval from the Competition Authority) of two well-known brands in the toy sector—Red Pirate and Toys "R" Us. The chain stated that this is a significant move for the industry, as its impact is expected to benefit Israeli consumers and help reduce the cost of living. Since its establishment, Hastock chain has revolutionized consumer behavior in its sector, leading to significant price reductions. It aims to similarly transform the Israeli toy market and reduce prices in this sector. It remains to be seen if the low price levels will persist post-acquisition.

Red Pirate and Toys "R" Us, owned by Eyal Fishman under the Fishman Networks group, encompass approximately 40 branches nationwide and are considered household brands in Israel for decades. The combined annual sales of the two chains currently stand at about NIS 300 million, with around 400 employees.

As part of the deal, Red Pirate and Toys "R" Us stores will continue to operate in their current formats, under their original names, and across their national footprint, with plans for expansion in the coming years through the opening of additional branches.

Toys ''R'' Us (credit: REUVEN CASTRO)

Ofer Barak, CEO and owner of Hastock chain, noted: "Amid the ongoing reports of upcoming economic challenges expected to impact all of us starting January 2025, the Israeli public is eager for measures to ease the cost of living, even slightly. This initiative follows our proven ability to disrupt the market with Hastock chain, and we are confident we can bring a breakthrough in the toy sector as well, delivering the promise of price reductions. Red Pirate and Toys "R" Us are beloved and recognized brands in every Israeli home. Alongside addressing pricing, we will provide an upgraded shopping experience and strengthen existing franchisees. For us, this is just the starting point, and we are preparing for additional steps that will reshape the toy market as we know it in Israel." Ofer Barak, CEO and owner of Hastock chain (credit: PR)

Hastock chain was founded in 2006 as a small store with a big vision. Today, the chain operates 42 branches nationwide, with plans to open 11 more by the end of 2025, including flagship stores in Kiryat, Afula, G Center in Rishon Lezion, Bat Yam, and Atidim Park in Tel Aviv. Hastock chain boasts a massive customer club with over 750,000 members and is expected to close 2024 with a 23% increase in revenues.

Hastock also has a private brand named Cameo, which offers a new seasonal collection featuring uniquely designed and imported items influenced by the latest global design trends. The collection includes products that add color and warmth to any home space—from the living room, bathroom, and kitchen to children’s rooms and bedrooms—all at affordable prices, with high-quality products and an unparalleled shopping experience.