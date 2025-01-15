The sports and lifestyle brand SKECHERS launches its OUTDOOR collection

The sports and lifestyle brand SKECHERS is launching the OUTDOOR footwear collection for men and women in collaboration with GOODYEAR, a brand known for innovation, durability, and excellence.

Skechers introduces a new outdoor shoe collection that combines quality, comfort, and exceptional durability. As a global leader in footwear and lifestyle, Skechers is proud to launch the new outdoor collection, designed to meet the needs of travelers, hiking enthusiasts, and nature lovers. Whether trekking on trails, walking rocky paths, or enjoying a relaxed stroll in nature, Skechers' outdoor shoes offer the perfect combination of performance, comfort, and style.

The collection includes a variety of unique hiking and trail shoes, designed to withstand outdoor and field conditions, and suitable for workouts. They feature advanced technologies: water and weather resistance, performance soles developed in collaboration with Goodyear®, made from durable rubber for excellent grip on any terrain, an innovative MAX PROTECT inner sole rubber compound for exceptional flexibility and durability, and memory foam insoles that ensure ventilation and provide comfort with every step. Additionally, the shoes are uniquely lightweight, offering all-day support without feeling cumbersome. The collection’s color palette includes black, brown, blue, gray, and olive.

Recently, Yiftah Ramon (70K), a former contestant on The Amazing Race and son of Israel’s first astronaut Ilan Ramon and the late public figure Rona Ramon, was chosen as the brand’s ambassador in Israel. He will lead a campaign centered on the launch of Skechers' OUTDOOR hiking shoes.

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, develops and designs footwear, apparel, and accessories. The brand operates 25 stores in Israel, an online website at skechers.co.il, and over 400 wholesale sales points.

Price range: Men: NIS 319.9-449.9, Women: NIS 269.9-349.9.