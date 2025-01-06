From Bible to desert: Israeli wine industry gains global recognition

Led by the Tourism Ministry, the Negev Wineries Club and the Judea wine region received prestigious international recognition yesterday (Sunday). The Tourism Minister, Chaim Katz, awarded the organization's prize for wine routes and heritage from the Council of Europe, alongside Emanuela Panka, President of the Iter Vitis Federation. The awards were originally presented in official ceremonies abroad in October 2023, but due to the war, the official ceremony took place this morning in Israel.

The Judea wine region, stretching from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, is the first and only officially recognized wine region in Israel as an Appellation in 2020. About 40 wineries operate in the region, producing nearly 26 million bottles of wine annually—more than half of Israel's wine production. The wines are characterized by exceptional quality, thanks to the region's unique terroir, which is influenced by climate conditions, soil types, and the unique geographical conditions of the Judean Mountains and their foothills.

Meanwhile, the Negev Wineries Club, established in 2020 by the Mirage Israel Foundation, is leading a real revolution in the region. The club, which currently brings together 51 wineries, is part of the agritourism program to develop the Negev as an international wine tourism destination. In the Negev Desert, which covers 60% of the country's land area, 22 wineries and 35 vineyards operate, producing unique wines thanks to the challenging climate conditions. The wines are known for their light and mineral flavors, suitable for both young drinking and aging.

The head of the Mateh Yehuda Council and the tourism team receive the award (credit: Mateh Yehuda Spokesperson)

"The ministry is advancing wine tourism and worked to achieve international recognition for the wineries of Mateh Yehuda and the Northern Negev," said Tourism Minister Chaim Katz. "Wine routes offer a unique experience that tells the story of regions rich in flavors and tradition. Wine tourism is a bridge between culture, history, sustainability, and innovation, attracting visitors and influential audiences from around the world, looking to discover the magic of Hebrew wine with a history of over 3,000 years."

The head of the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council, Avishai Cohen, emphasized the significance of the award: "This prestigious award is a testament to our extensive work and commitment to promoting the Mateh Yehuda wine region on the international stage. We are proud to showcase our unique wine heritage, which reflects the wonderful combination of history, innovation, and local tourism."

Nicole Hod-Stroh, CEO of the Mirage Israel Foundation, concluded: "The award places the Negev wineries at the forefront of innovation and global wine heritage. Wine tourism is much more than drinking wine—it is an experience that connects nature, history, culture, and heritage, positioning the Negev as a global tourism destination."