A sweet memory: The technology turning your home into a source of nostalgia

We all know the feeling certain scents can trigger—whether it’s childhood memories at home or a trip to India. The connection between scent and memory is rooted in the structure of our brain, enabling smells to evoke emotions more powerfully than any other sense. Similar to the pandemic period, this past year in Israel, filled with tension and anxiety, has amplified the desire to transform homes into mental sanctuaries where sensory environments can be controlled to create a calming atmosphere. What if we could manage our emotions and shift from stress and anxiety to tranquility, or from sadness to joy, using specific scents?

Through IoT (Internet of Things) technology, enabling advanced automation for a wide range of uses, the concept of “scentware” was born. This involves transforming “dumb” scent products into smart ones via software, offering a personalized scent experience operated through an app, using advanced sensors and AI algorithms. Leveraging this technology and the vision of its entrepreneurs, Commit Technology developed an IoT platform and a smart scent-diffusion app called KUNI for Aroma Republic Ltd. This smart technology, used by leading brand stores like Tollman’s Dot and Factory 54, allows you to bring familiar scents into your home, recreating those cherished sensory experiences.

Unlike traditional scent diffusers, KUNI offers customizable fragrances and hypoallergenic materials tailored to the user’s preferences and mood. It features remote control via an app for scheduling scents based on changing needs, and evenly distributes the scent throughout a space. The device includes interchangeable scent capsules containing high-quality, rich blends. Using artificial intelligence, it learns user preferences to match scents to different moods and specific times of day. Additionally, KUNI focuses on high-quality, safe ingredients, ensuring a healthier experience by avoiding allergy and respiratory issues often linked to traditional diffusers. All these features make KUNI a groundbreaking technological solution that significantly enhances the home scent experience.

Among the prominent investors in this innovative project is Dudi Virnick, a leading entrepreneur and investor in the Israeli high-tech industry. Virnick, co-founder of NNG Technology, brings multi-disciplinary expertise to the tech world. His business activities span diverse fields, including technology, aviation, defense, agriculture, and water. Virnick’s investment in KUNI highlights the significant potential recognized by key industry figures in this technology and its impact on the smart consumer product market, paving the way for a revolution in home fragrances and improving the quality of life for many consumers. Joining the project is Adi Gur, former CEO of electronics giant Flex and now owner of the investment firm Arbelon, with a rich background in tech and entrepreneurship.

Alex Snitkovsky, CEO of Commit Software at Commit Technology: "At Commit, we believe technology should and can enhance every aspect of our lives. We’ve brought technological innovation to the fragrance field, which has long been overlooked. Combining Scentware technology with artificial intelligence allows us to create a personalized experience that wasn’t possible before. The scent diffuser, which also impacts the mental atmosphere at home while considering user health and environmental quality, is a perfect example of how technology can integrate into our daily lives intelligently and intuitively."

Elad Shalom, CEO of KUNI: "We understand the profound impact scents have on mood, memories, and emotions. That’s why we developed a system that allows everyone to create their perfect sensory experience. With our high-quality capsules and smart app, we provide not just a scent diffuser but an advanced tool for creating a personalized atmosphere. Ultimately, fragrances are an integral part of the home environment and can heal, soothe, and enhance the quality of life at home."