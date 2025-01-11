Collector’s bottle or a game of chance? Johnny Walker teams up with Squid Game

Israel has been chosen as one of the first countries to launch a limited-edition Johnny Walker Black Label in collaboration with Netflix. This special edition celebrates the new season of Squid Game, the Korean series that shattered global viewership records and became a cultural phenomenon.

Under the slogan "Pick Your Player," each bottle in the edition bears a random number between 001 and 456, inspired by the contestants' numbers in the series. The number is revealed only at the moment of purchase, with just 20% of the bottles featuring the number 456—the number of the series’ protagonist. The bottle’s design follows the visual style of the game, blending Johnny Walker’s iconic "Striding Man" figure with characters from the series. Squid Game (credit: NETFLIX)

The limited edition will first be launched in a five-day exclusive presale on the Wolt app, priced at NIS 180 with free shipping, before becoming available at retail outlets across the country.