Ofer Gift: The revolutionary card opening shopping worlds

If you want to give a gift card that won’t just sit unused in the recipient’s wallet, you should get to know Ofer Gift, launched today (Sunday) by Ofer Malls, part of the Melisron Group. This card promises to revolutionize the gift card market in Israel, which is valued at approximately NIS 3 billion annually. The card offers a full shopping experience at any store in any of the 18 malls in the chain nationwide, providing the recipient with access to countless stores without limitations.

Developed by Melisron and CAL, Ofer Gift is based on an innovative platform by the CAL credit card company. It was created through collaboration between the companies and is used via the digital wallet on a smartphone, similar to a regular credit card, enabling a simple and convenient user experience.

This is the first of its kind in Israel and the only gift card accepted by 100% of the stores in the 18 Ofer Malls nationwide. Unlike existing cards on the market, which are restricted to specific networks or groups of brands or businesses, Ofer Gift is the only gift card valid in all 2,400 stores in Ofer Malls. This includes international and Israeli brands, boutique shops, permanent kiosks, cinemas, restaurants, cafés, supermarkets, and pharmacies. It also includes all current promotions and discounts available in stores at the time of purchase. The card is valid for six years.

Ittai Banayan, VP of Business Development and Innovation at Melisron, said: “Ofer Malls includes 18 malls, approximately 2,400 stores nationwide, over 70 million visits, and annual revenues exceeding NIS 10 billion. We continuously work to add innovative initiatives and a digital layer to our malls’ operations, aiming to provide value both to our customers and to our tenants. As part of these efforts, we are introducing a new milestone for Israeli consumers by launching the first of its kind gift card in Israel. The key advantage of this new card is that consumers face no restrictions within the mall—all stores and brands are open to them.”

To mark the launch, Ofer Malls is running a wide-scale campaign featuring presenter Adi Ashkenazi, led by the McCann advertising agency, with an investment of approximately NIS 2.5 million.

Malls in the Chain:Ofer Ramat Aviv; Ofer Nahariya; Ofer Center Nof HaGalil; Hutzot HaMifratz Outlet; Ofer Kiryat-Bialik; Ofer Grand Canyon-Haifa; Ofer Hadera; Ofer Sharon-Netanya; Ofer Grand Mall and Ofer Sirkin-Petah Tikva; Ofer Merom-Ramat Gan; Ofer HaGiva-Givat Shmuel; Ofer Kenyonet-Ness Ziona; Ofer Rehovot; Ofer Bilu Center Outlet; Ofer Adumim-Ma’ale Adumim; Ofer Harel Mall; Ofer Grand Canyon-Beersheba.