Fireplace, heating tower, or radiator? The leading trends and designs for the cold season

Smoke-Free Smart Fireplace

Milano Smart Living offers an innovative solution with a bio-ecological fireplace that combines cold steam technology and LED lighting. Unlike traditional fireplaces, it creates a flame effect using steam—without soot, smoke, or pollution.

Its standout feature is integration with smart home systems, allowing full control via a smartphone. Price: Starting at NIS 9,800. Available at MILANO SMART LIVING in Herzliya and Dan Design Center.

Electra's Premium BG-72B (credit: Mahsanei Hashmal, official site) Customizable Giant Fireplace

Electra introduces the Premium BG-72B, a decorative 72-inch electric fireplace. It offers maximum flexibility with a flame effect in 10 interchangeable LED colors and two powerful heating levels, covering an area of up to 35 square meters. An ideal solution for those seeking an impressive decorative element with efficient heating. Price: NIS 3,990. Available at Mahsanei Hashmal stores.

Amisragas' Provence Stove (credit: official site, PR) Rustic Gas Fireplace

Amisragas brings real fire home with the Provence Stove, a portable gas fireplace combining romantic rustic design with modern efficiency. The only option among the three with a real flame, it requires no chimney or special installation. Features include electronic ignition, a smart safety mechanism, and wheels for maximum mobility. Price: NIS 2,290. Available on the Amisragas website.

Antoniolupi's towel warmer (credit: Antoniolupi , official site) Heating as Art

Antoniolupi Design presents a revolutionary towel warmer and dryer made entirely from 100% recycled aluminum. This eco-friendly product, available in two versions—a corrugated panel or aluminum rod—combines minimalist design with maximum efficiency. It can be installed horizontally or vertically and comes in a variety of colors and sizes to fit any bathroom space. Price: Starting at NIS 2,500. Available at HeziBank stores.

S.PATIO’s electric heating tower (credit: official site, Olam Hakolnoa) Stylish Heating

S.PATIO’s electric heating tower offers a stylish solution for Israeli winters. Unlike traditional heating towers, this new model combines an elegant vintage mocha-colored column with advanced infrared heating technology. With three heating levels (900W/1200W/2100W), it provides highly effective circular heat distribution, ideal for both home balconies and gardens. A winning combination of aesthetics and functionality. Price: NIS 1,133. Available at Cinema World stores and on the CWC website.

LG's Therma V Monobloc R32 (credit: official site, PR) Green and Smart

LG introduces the Therma V Monobloc R32, a revolutionary heating system that blends innovation and efficiency. Utilizing 75% of its energy from the environment, the system offers versatile solutions—from underfloor heating to radiators—while maintaining optimal air humidity. It features a smart heating controller and remote control via the ThinQ app. The system provides consistent heating up to 65°C even on particularly cold days, ensuring significant electricity savings alongside reduced CO2 emissions. Available through authorized distributors.

DeLonghi radiator by Brimag (credit: official site, PR) Hot Italian Style

DeLonghi, distributed by Brimag, presents a line of stylish radiators that turn heating into an aesthetic experience. The new collection includes four models, with the standout being the DRAGON, featuring 10 fins and an enlarged surface for highly effective heat distribution. All models are equipped with an anti-freeze mechanism that activates automatically at 5°C, offering maximum mobility with innovative design. Prices: NIS 799–949. Available at Metro chain and authorized electrical stores.

Xiaomi's Smart Humidifier 2 (credit: official site, PR) Smart Humidity

Xiaomi introduces the Smart Humidifier 2, an advanced humidifier that transforms dry winter air into a pleasant and healthy environment. With a large 4.5-liter tank providing up to 32 hours of continuous operation, the device features UV technology for water purification, a compartment for aromatic oils, and smart control via an app and voice assistants. Also available in a compact version with a 4-liter tank. Price: Starting at NIS 249. Available at official Xiaomi stores and on the Mi IL website.