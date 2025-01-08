The network that broke a world record - specifically in Israel

Carrefour's branch opening rate in Israel has set a world record among the 50 countries where the network operates. Becoming the second-largest network in terms of the number of branches, and the largest urban network in the country, Carrefour continues its expansion trend by opening additional branches.

After only a year and a half since the opening of its first flagship branch in Israel, Carrefour wraps up 2024 with 126 branches across the country, including 14 new branches opened in the past month, with 4 of them opening just yesterday. Opening of a Carrefour Branch in Jerusalem/PR (credit: PR)

Carrefour continues its expansion and establishment of new branches in all parts of the country: Yesterday (Tuesday), 4 new branches were inaugurated in a single day: Bat Yam, Ashkelon, Herzliya, and Jerusalem.

As part of its expansion and growth strategy, including in the Haredi sector, a new branch was opened yesterday in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem. This is the fifth Mehadrin branch of the network in the country. The festive event marking the opening of the branch was attended by Rabbi Yosef Efrati, Rabbi Shlomo Bosso, and Rabbi Moshe Bransdoper.

In December alone, 14 new branches were opened across the country in cities such as Elad, Beit Shemesh, Haifa, Kiryat Ata, Ra'anana, Netanya, Maccabim, Ashkelon, Herzliya, and Jerusalem.

Carrefour continues its expansion trend, and in 2025, it is expected to continue opening new branches in additional cities, such as Maale Eilat, Beersheba, Pardess Hanna-Karkur, Hadera, Ofakim, and more.