It’s not winter without winter indulgences

Crumbles and Drinks, Rebar

The energy and indulgence chain prepared for fall and welcomed winter with two warming, excellent collections.

First came Bake & Crumble, featuring four bowls inspired by fruit pastries, with ricotta cheese, protein, crunchy elements, and, of course, crumble – all combining into intelligent, harmonious dishes that aren’t overly sweet and could even wrap up a meal.

The collection includes:

Lemon-Cheese Crumble (lemon, banana, maple granola, crumble, honey, ricotta, regurt, milk).

Banana-Chip Crumble (banana, chocolate chips, California walnuts, crumble, ricotta, regurt, vanilla soy drink).

Blueberry Muffin Crumble (blueberries, cinnamon, crumble, honey, ricotta, regurt, coconut drink).

Apple Pie Crumble (apple, avocado, cashews, cinnamon, maple granola, crumble, honey, ricotta, regurt).

Next came Hot & Crumble, with three hot oatmeal-based layered bowls and two classic winter drinks that offered essential moments of enjoyment and warmth in the middle of the day.

The series includes:

Hot Apple Crumble (apple, walnuts, cinnamon, hot oatmeal, and spelt oatmeal crumble).

Hot Banana Chip Crumble (banana, 70% chocolate chips, hot oatmeal, and spelt oatmeal crumble).

Hot Blueberry Crumble (blueberries, toasted coconut, cinnamon, hot oatmeal, and spelt oatmeal crumble).

Also:

Hot Chocolate – far more than just hot chocolate (banana, 70% chocolate chips, hazelnut-cocoa spread, hot oatmeal, and milk).

Hot Chai (banana, ginger, chai blend, honey, hot oatmeal, and milk), a hit with a good ginger punch and mild sweetness.

Jean Imbert Collection, Nespresso (credit: Nespresso PR) Jean Imbert Collection, Nespresso

The global coffee brand embraces winter with a French and international touch.

The Jean Imbert capsule collection for Nespresso was inspired by the Michelin-starred chef’s work and his global experiences, aiming to “take coffee lovers on a magical, sensory, and extraordinary journey.”

The collection includes new coffee blends (NIS 27–30.5) for Original and Vertuo machines, based on Arabica and Robusta beans from Peru and Costa Rica, featuring rich aromas and an intensity level of 8. Highlights include a nutty-peanut snack and toasted sesame flavor, ideal for cappuccinos but also excellent as a spiced shot. The standout is a very Parisian almond croissant-flavored blend, evoking Imbert’s childhood memories with a buttery, melting aroma.

Additionally, Nespresso offers “treats to accompany coffee,” such as dark chocolate with caramelized hazelnuts, two excellent cookies – New York-style chocolate chip and Edinburgh-inspired butter-lemon – a barista cocktail glass, and a fun travel mug. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now Sahlab and Chocolata, Yotvata (credit: Strauss Studio)

Sahlab and Chocolata, Yotvata

Still on winter drinks and indulgences: The southern dairy from Strauss highlights a cold-season edition that screams cuddling, returning to fridge shelves just in time.

These are liter bottles of sahlab (1.8% fat) and chocolata (2% fat), both enjoyable cold but even better heated (pour into a bowl – this is a recommendation worth following). The chocolaty flavor is delightful, and the spiced notes in the sahlab shine. Both have a pleasing thickness, and the sweetness is surprisingly balanced, perfect for a cozy evening treat. Coconut-Coated Marshmallows, Carmit (credit: Carmit)

Coconut-Coated Marshmallows, Carmit

And something to drop into your drink, perhaps? The Galilee-based food company extends its offerings with an intriguing limited winter edition.

These are vanilla-flavored marshmallows coated in toasted coconut, offering a delightful crunch on the outside. The mild flavors won’t deter even those typically wary of coconut, making for an interesting, tasty experience that pairs perfectly with hot chocolate or sahlab – or as is. Vanilla and Cocoa Wafer Rolls, Amicelli (credit: Amicelli)

Vanilla and Cocoa Wafer Rolls, Amicelli

And something to dip, right? The meticulous German brand expands its temptations with a sweet dual launch.

These are wafer rolls filled with cocoa cream and vanilla-flavored cream, joining the classic hazelnut version. Both are coated in delicious milk chocolate, offering the ideal balance between a crispy exterior and creamy interior, for a focused indulgence.

The individually wrapped rolls seal the deal, ensuring a professional treat that knows what matters. Shawarma, Soglowek (credit: Soglowek)

Shawarma, Soglowek

The veteran meat company expands its menu with a highly intriguing, very Israeli launch.

Soglowek’s shawarma is made from thin chicken slices with a successful touch of fried onion. It requires a quick microwave heating (two and a half minutes or until a whistle sounds) and uses trapped steam in the box (260 grams) to deliver a great ready-to-eat home-style meal – similar to Madam Perez products, also by the company.

From there, it’s all about your cravings – pita, tahini, maybe some salad – and you’re set.