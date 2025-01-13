Winning rösti latkes: The easiest recipe ever

Rösti is the official dish of Switzerland. Traditionally, it's a giant latke fried in a pan. This time, chef Nitzan Yarden Susid prepares wonderful rösti latkes with a mix of vegetables, heavy cream, and basil.
Important tip: A good latke requires squeezing out all excess liquid from the vegetables. This step ensures perfectly fried latkes that won’t fall apart.
Instructions:
3 peeled potatoes, coarsely grated
2 peeled sweet potatoes, coarsely grated
1 purple onion, grated
1 bunch of chopped parsley
A few basil leaves
1 cup of 38% heavy cream
1/4 cup flour (35 grams)
1/4 cup breadcrumbs
6 eggs (size L)
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
For serving: Sour cream or seasoned yogurt, chopped chives, olive oil for frying
Directions:
1. Squeeze the grated vegetables thoroughly.
2. Mix all the ingredients and refrigerate for an hour.
3. Heat 1/4 cup olive oil in a flat pan and fry on both sides.
4. Serve with a yogurt dip or sour cream and chopped chives.
Nitzan Yarden Susid, in collaboration with Olive Tree Oil.