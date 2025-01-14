Who needs an addition? Perfect ptitim in sweet potato sauce

Rubi Michael takes the most Israeli ingredient – the famous ptitim – and works magic.

He cooks them only halfway, then adds roasted, slightly sweetened sweet potato blended with heavy cream so all the flavors absorb into the ptitim themselves. Listen, you can add plenty of Parmesan on top for a bite like no other.

Ingredients:

For the roasted sweet potato:

1 small sweet potato (250 g)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the ptitim:

3 cups olive oil

1 small white onion, diced

2 cups ptitim

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

2 cups boiling water (use the same measuring cup as for the ptitim)

1 teaspoon fine salt

Roasted sweet potato prepared earlier

1/2 cup heavy cream (38%) (for a non-dairy option, substitute with 1/2 cup water or a milk alternative)

Preparation Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (turbo setting).

2. Peel the sweet potato and place it on parchment paper. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Wrap tightly in the parchment paper, followed by a layer of aluminum foil. Bake for 1.5 hours. Let cool while starting to prepare the ptitim.

3. Heat olive oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add the onion and patiently sauté until golden brown.

4. Add the ptitim and sauté together for 3 minutes. Add the spices and mix well for 1 minute.

5. Pour in the boiling water, immediately add the salt, and mix well. Bring to a boil, then reduce to the lowest heat for a gentle simmer.

6. Cook with a fully closed lid for 3 minutes from the moment of simmering.

7. Meanwhile, blend the roasted sweet potato with the heavy cream using a blender or immersion blender. Add to the pot after 3 minutes.

8. Mix well and continue cooking for another 3 minutes with the lid partially closed.

9. Turn off the heat, mix well (there will be liquids in the pot, don’t worry), cover with a clean towel, and place the pot lid on top.

10. Wait 10 minutes and serve.

Rubi Michael, in collaboration with Sugat