SACARA cosmetics chain is launching a new facial care collection called BTX+ COLLECTION, incorporating advanced technology to reduce wrinkles and fine lines, providing intense nourishment and hydration, a velvety texture, and a youthful, fresh, and vibrant appearance.

The new product series is suitable for ages 20 and up, including mature skin, and helps improve skin appearance through the BTX complex, composed of three key ingredients:

Argireline peptide (Hexapeptide-8): This ingredient relaxes facial muscles, preventing their contractions, thereby reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Zanthalene® (Sichuan Pepper): A cosmetic ingredient derived from a spice that acts on neuro-muscular communication within the skin structure, offering anti-aging effects and soothing benefits depending on its concentration in the formulas.

Plant-based collagen: Helps improve the appearance of skin and hair while reducing wrinkles, enhancing elasticity, and repairing tissues.

Additionally, the products in the series contain natural oils that help protect the skin from environmental damage, along with powerful antioxidants Vitamins E and C, which protect against free radicals and maintain healthy, glowing skin.

The new collection includes a day and night cream, neck and décolleté cream, eye roll-on, face and eye serum, micellar water, facial cleansing mousse, and peel-off gold or charcoal masks.

Price: NIS 29.90–49.90

Available at: SACARA stores or online.