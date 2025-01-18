These bedrooms will inspire envy – and the desire to sleep and dream

Yes, across the board, it seems that textiles in bedroom design – and in the beds themselves – are a significant element. They allow for softness and help create a cozy atmosphere. It starts with an upholstered and designed headboard and extends to pillows, bed covers, rugs, and curtains. The richness of design comes from textures, material combinations like natural wood, and color palettes. The twist lies in incorporating unique art, mirrors, and shelves to make the walls interesting. Prat Living (credit: PR)

Interior Design by Hagar Maiberger – Softness

Designed by Hagar Maiberger (credit: Karin Ravenna Photography) "The key word in bedroom design is softness. They can be dramatic, dark, or bright, with dark or light tones, but softness must be present as soon as you enter the room. I achieve this softness by using natural materials – parquet floors, wooden furniture, and plenty of soft, high-quality textiles like linen curtains, luxurious bedding, and rugs. As a textile enthusiast, this is my favorite room in the house." Designed by Hagar Maiberger (credit: Karin Ravenna Photography)

"A bedroom is the most personal space for each of us. That’s why I love incorporating art that moves my clients, personal items, and, of course, designing each partner’s side of the bed without symmetry. It’s more comfortable, more beautiful, and more visually interesting," Maiberger concludes.

Lala Design – Upholstered Bed Design Brand

Lala Design, designed by Keren Friedman Zur (credit: NITZAN HEFNER) Lala Design is an Israeli brand specializing in uniquely designed beds. They combine textiles and various finishes to create a luxurious look. At Lala, you can customize your bed to your exact measurements and personal taste, choosing your preferred fabrics and colors.

At Lala, you can select a bed frame that wraps around the mattress for a floating, stylish effect. You can also choose a lowered, curved, luxurious, and colorful headboard tailored specifically to you. Lala Design (credit: NITZAN HEFNER)

One standout bed features a unique design: two connected headboards stitched in contrasting colors, creating a counterpoint to the room and adding unparalleled style. Why settle for one color when you can have two?

Interior Design by Studio DA/SHA – Custom Storage and Carpentry

Designed by Studio DA/SHA in collaboration with Studio LIDA (credit: Oded Smadar) There’s no doubt that the bedroom designed by Studio DA/SHA is one of our favorites. This master bedroom in a private home in Tel Aviv includes a private balcony overlooking a green yard and the urban surroundings.

The design pays close attention to detail, featuring a wood-paneled wall that serves as a divider. On one side, it functions as a headboard with matching nightstands, while on the other, it provides a sensory experience as part of a walk-in closet. Hooks were added for hanging everyday clothes and other accessories. Designed by Studio DA/SHA in collaboration with Studio LIDA (credit: Oded Smadar)

The wardrobe was designed to maximize space efficiently. It incorporates an air conditioning system alongside maximum storage, tailored to the clients’ requests. The result is a clean and beautiful bedroom that feels warm and inviting, much like a hotel in the heart of the city.

Interior Design by Maya Elkes – Bold Colors, Textures, and Plenty of Textiles

Designed by Maya Elkes (credit: Elad Grubner, Zoom 18 Studio) This cozy bedroom features soft tones and textures, with precisely planned carpentry to accommodate everything needed. A herringbone parquet floor adds visual interest and warmth, complemented by accessories to complete the ambiance. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In another design, Elkes created a unique and exciting bedroom for a dynamic couple. She utilized the space beneath the window for storage and matched colors, textiles, textures, and accessories to create a stylish yet practical bedroom.

Maya Elkes’ tip for planning and designing a bedroom: "Think carefully about your needs: where to place a shirt you wore briefly, where to remove your shoes, or where to put your pajamas, jewelry, or book. Plan a designated spot for every item. Be mindful of logical distances from the wardrobe or nightstand. Also, ensure there are enough power outlets and light switches near the bed so you won’t need to get up to turn off the light." Designed by Maya Elkes (credit: IDAN GUR)

About Studio Maya Elkes: "The studio specializes in planning and designing living spaces, tailored uniquely to functional needs and aesthetic preferences. The process includes personal guidance through all stages – from conceptual sketches to maximizing spaces with custom solutions, choosing design concepts, managing budgets and suppliers, and final styling. I emphasize availability, attention to clients’ needs, practicality, schedules, and budgets. I offer unique and functional design solutions, carefully considering existing conditions and seamlessly connecting interiors with exteriors to the finest detail." A stylish bedroom - Haven Bed, available at Prat Living and on the website (credit: PR)

A Checklist for a Perfectly Designed and Luxurious Bedroom

The furniture brand Prat Living offers a variety of items for the bedroom, including beds, nightstands, textiles, rugs, lighting, mirrors, and accessories such as: