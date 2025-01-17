BUYME and SMILE Association join forces: Now you can also donate

In a social initiative launched immediately after the events of October 7, 2023, SMILE has distributed BUYME gift cards worth a total of NIS 1 million to underserved communities in the north and south, families of reservist soldiers, injured soldiers, and more. Building on the initiative’s success, the collaboration between the two entities is expanding. Starting now, every BUYME voucher can be converted into a significant donation to one of six selected social causes supported by SMILE: Financial aid for soldiers, support for Holocaust survivors, assistance for mothers in need, help for battered women, aid for evacuated families from the north and south, and strengthening the Druze community in Israel.

The SMILE Association has been active in Israel for over five years, focusing on identifying and supporting social initiatives with broad impact in collaboration with welfare services and other organizations. This new level of partnership with BUYME allows users to turn their gift cards into meaningful social contributions—direct donations that offer hope and support to those in need. It is yet another step for BUYME to foster widespread positive impact on Israeli society. Ziv Rozen, CEO of BUYME (credit: Reuven Applebaum)

Ziv Rozen, CEO of BUYME: “Since the events of October 7, BUYME has worked tirelessly to harness its power and capabilities to assist and strengthen Israeli society. The collaboration with the SMILE Association continues in this vein, allowing individuals and companies to donate to charities and social initiatives through BUYME gifts. During such challenging times, we have a real opportunity to make giving even more meaningful, and we’re proud to offer a simple, convenient, and easy way to do so.”

Yael Hollander, CEO of SMILE Association: “Following the ongoing war, we at SMILE encountered a critical need for assistance across various communities in the country. The connection and embrace from BUYME were natural and highly successful. Thanks to BUYME's immense technological capabilities, their platform allowed us to distribute vouchers to families from diverse communities for use in many businesses, providing both independence and immediate help. We are thrilled about the collaboration, which is now intensifying with the option for individuals and companies to donate their vouchers to SMILE’s social initiatives.”

She added that she is confident the impact of BUYME and its vast customer base will continue to amplify the “giving element we promote at SMILE. I see them as a natural partner for continued activities in the coming year, further strengthening community contributions.”