Babylon Park: A design experience that connects to reality

Babylon Park is not just a destination for families but an inspiring example of blending experiential design, advanced technology, and a commitment to comfort and accessibility. Every detail in the design of its branches has been carefully chosen to provide visitors with an unforgettable experience that meets their needs and sparks children's imaginations.

Spacious Areas: Room for Everyone

One of the key features of Babylon Park's design is the size and spaciousness of its areas. The wide pathways allow easy movement for parents with strollers, children with special needs, and people with disabilities. These spaces are not only functional but also thoughtfully designed to create a natural flow between the various zones.

The use of spacious layouts provides an open feeling and avoids overcrowding, even during busy hours. The space design ensures that every family can find a spot that suits them—whether in lively activity areas or in calm, restful corners.

Babylon Park (credit: Daniel Stravo)

Babylon Park offers experiences suitable for various age groups, with designs tailored to each age group individually:

Video Games and Simulators: Futuristic zones combining advanced technology with innovative and intriguing design.

Physical Adventure Areas: Large and colorful installations designed to captivate older children, encouraging curiosity and movement.

Lighting and Dynamic Effects. Lighting plays a central role in shaping the park experience:

Smart Lighting: Responds to visitors’ movements, adding an interactive element to every turn in the park.

Visual Effects: The use of colored lighting and dynamic effects, such as star simulations or changing colors, maintains excitement in every area.

Focused Lighting: Highlights main attractions and guides visitors easily between sections.

Vivid Colors and Thoughtful Visibility

Babylon Park uses colors as a tool to convey messages and enhance the experience:

Blue and Purple: Emphasize technological elements, creating a sense of innovation.

Green: Adds a sense of freshness, especially in adventure play areas.

Yellow and Red: Used in central zones to attract attention and evoke energy.

These colors are not just for appearance but are strategically placed to assist with navigation within the park.

Babylon Park (credit: Daniel Stravo)

Smart Planning of Different Zones

The zoning of the parks is designed to ensure that every visitor can easily find their place:

Main Attraction Areas: Located centrally with high accessibility from every part of the park.

Rest Areas for Families: Designed in calming tones to provide parents with comfort and accessibility, including wide and cozy seating areas.

Electronic Play Corners: Feature glowing colors and technological designs that appeal to older children.

Wide Pathways: Designed to allow smooth flow between all areas.

Accessibility and Service-Oriented Design

Babylon Park adopts a design approach that ensures a user-friendly experience for all visitors, including people with disabilities:

Accessible Facilities: Specially designed to allow children with special needs to enjoy equally.

Wide and Comfortable Pathways: Enable smooth movement for wheelchairs and strollers.

Clear and Accessible Signage: Colors and texts are chosen to aid navigation, even for visitors with visual impairments.

Integrating Technology in Facilities and Design

The design of Babylon Park incorporates technological elements: