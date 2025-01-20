Keter brings the Color of the Year into your home with a luxurious storage collection

The Pantone Institute has announced the Color of the Year for 2025: mousse mocha shades. This color was chosen after an in-depth analysis of global trends in cultural, social, technological, and aesthetic fields. This year, mousse mocha shades were selected for their ability to convey warmth and tranquility. Pantone has been selecting the "Color of the Year" since 1999, and the choice of mousse mocha for 2025 reflects dominant trends in today’s world. The color, combining warmth, naturalness, and calm, speaks to humanity’s internal need during times of change and challenge, offering a sense of connection and belonging.

In line with the global trend and the selected Color of the Year, Keter, a leader in storage solutions and home design, is launching a collection of storage solutions that incorporate mousse mocha shades in unique designs. The collection, which includes storage boxes and laundry baskets, is designed in the soft tones of mousse mocha and features advanced technologies that mimic soft, pleasant-to-touch textures, like textiles. Keter brings the Color of the Year into your home (credit: PR)

Additionally, Keter emphasizes sustainability and environmental commitment. Like all its home and garden collections in recent years, Keter focuses on using recycled materials. All items in the series are made from 100% recycled materials, yet remain especially strong and durable for indoor or outdoor use.

Keter offers a range of storage solutions that bring warmth, luxury, and tranquility to the home, with designs tailored to everyday needs, all while maintaining innovation, professionalism, and sustainability values. By integrating mousse mocha colors into functional designs, Keter provides not only efficient storage solutions but also a decorative addition that enhances the home and addresses the global need for connection and a sense of belonging.