Tnuva launches sports groups for war victim rehabilitation

Tnuva, Israel's leading food company, continues to contribute to the resilience of Israeli society by expanding its partnership with Etgarim, a nonprofit organization that focuses on the rehabilitation and empowerment of individuals with physical and mental disabilities through outdoor adventure sports. As part of this initiative, specialized sports groups under the name Haetgaristim will be created to support the rehabilitation of victims of the "Iron Swords War," with a budget exceeding NIS 1 million.

The activities will take place at various locations across the country and include a range of sports such as sailing, kayaking, water skiing, cycling, running, diving, and rappelling. Tnuva will provide the groups with close guidance from nutritionists, ensuring participants receive the necessary support. Olympic medalist Yarden Gerbi, the face of Tnuva’s 'GO' sports nutrition brand for the past four years, will actively accompany this initiative.

Since the war's outbreak, Etgarim has been running various rehabilitation programs across Israel in multiple sports disciplines and hospital rehabilitation departments. These efforts are supplemented by volunteer activities for evacuees and the organization’s regular ongoing programs. Now, Tnuva, a long-time supporter of Etgarim, is strengthening the partnership to focus on aiding war victims by establishing dedicated groups for them.

In the coming days, a campaign will be launched to raise awareness of this initiative and recruit new participants from among war victims to join the Haetgaristim groups being formed nationwide. Additionally, all GO yogurt lids will feature a QR code inviting users to visit a dedicated website for registration and information on joining one of the new sports groups established by Tnuva and Etgarim. The Etgarist Staff Sergeant Matan Misan, who lost his legs in combat in the Gaza Strip, and Ron Benjano, a volunteer with the Etgarim organization (credit: official site, ZIV KOREN)

Nir Hacohen, CEO of Etgarim: "Among the founders of the organization 30 years ago were several injured IDF soldiers. Today, we have the privilege of participating in the rehabilitation journey of the victims of the Swords of Iron War, to whom we owe so much. Adventure sports, shared with others who have experienced similar combat situations, bolster resilience and optimism, impact all aspects of life, and form a significant part of the personal rehabilitation journey of each individual. I thank Tnuva for their outstanding commitment to helping establish dedicated groups for war victims, enabling even more participants to join this important and unique activity."

Michal Betzer, Director of Marketing at Tnuva: "The severe consequences of the Swords of Iron War, which has led to a massive increase in physical and emotional casualties, demand the involvement and mobilization of organizations to aid in the rehabilitation of Israeli society. We have been supporting Etgarim for about five years, as the connection between Tnuva and Etgarim aligns with our commitment to Israeli society and the community, emphasizing sports and excellence. This year, the need for rehabilitation through sports is even more evident. GO is Israel's leading sports nutrition brand, operating under the message: 'Determination Overcomes Everything.' In our view, Etgarim embodies the determination and strength inherent in physical activity. Sports, determination, and striving for goals are core brand values, and we are proud to be part of this blessed initiative, which will provide support and help improve the quality of life for the victims through sports activities."

Etgarim was founded in 1995 by a group of IDF and civilian disabled individuals, including rehabilitation experts, with the goal of empowering and socially integrating people with disabilities through outdoor adventure sports. The organization’s activities are open to individuals with any type of disability, of all ages. Etgarim offers adaptive adventure sports activities in various disciplines, including cycling, rope parks, running and walking, sailing, diving, rock climbing, rappelling, water skiing, kayaking, surfing, open-water swimming, hiking, and more. Etgarim operates nationwide, with thousands of children and adults participating in its programs each year. Its activities are supported by an extensive network of over 1,500 inspirational volunteers.