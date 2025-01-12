Bissli promised a new twist. We had to try

Bissli Twist, Osem

One of the most iconic Israeli snacks has launched a new edition, rich with plot twists.

Bissli Twist was created with the idea of adding a small kick to the familiar flavors, starting with Bissli Falafel and Bissli Onion. The shape remains identical to the original, and the flavors echo their base, but – pay attention – with a twist.

Osem itself didn’t reveal the additional flavors in advance, directing snack lovers to a QR code on the package. There, the official answer is caramelized onion (for the Bissli Onion, of course) and amba for the Falafel. This pairing is certainly clever, and within the bag, there are subtle hints in this direction that don’t overwhelm but definitely add a touch.

Tofu schnitzels and nuggets, Wyler Farm (credit: Wyler Farm)

Tofu Schnitzels and Nuggets, Wyler Farm

The leading tofu producer expands freezer sections with a new and diverse series.

This includes a range of schnitzels and nuggets, all based on Wyler Farm’s tofu. For now, the launch offers three schnitzel flavors (homestyle tofu schnitzel, tofu schnitzel with corn, and tofu schnitzel with broccoli) and two nugget flavors (homestyle tofu nuggets and tofu nuggets with corn). The goal is to preserve the nutritional values of tofu while offering a vegan alternative without compromising on texture or flavor.

The result definitely fulfills this goal, requiring minimal effort to jump from freezer to oven (or air fryer), with a crispy exterior, tender interior, and subtle flavors that easily overshadow more aggressive alternatives in the category. Bite Balls, Beit Hashaked (credit: Studio Olympia)

Bite Balls, Beit Hashaked

For dessert, still vegan, from the Galilee-based family health brand now collaborating with Danshar.

Beit Hashaked’s ever-expanding collection is based on natural products, free from additives and preservatives. It includes almond butter, coconut butter, halva spread, granola, and chocolate bars with nuts and dates, alongside other sweet combinations with crisp textures.

Now joining the lineup is the Chocoladate series featuring bite balls – cocoa and date balls filled with pistachio cream, almond cream, or hazelnut cream, with nut bits. Perfect as a post-meal treat, a 4 PM pick-me-up, or a guilt-free snack anytime. Price: NIS 25-28. Almond drink with Tortit flavor, Alpro (credit: Strauss Studio)

Almond Drink with Tortit Flavor, Alpro

A cross-brand collaboration from Strauss brings to refrigerators a new and intriguing product that makes you wonder why it hadn’t been done before. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Introducing Alpro Tortit, the familiar almond milk alternative now fused with the iconic chocolate-coated wafer snack by Elite. The result, surprisingly, isn’t overly sweet and works well on its own, as an accompaniment to breakfast cereals, or as a base for energizing shakes. Rosie and Levana, Psagot Winery (credit: PSAGOT)

Rosie and Levana, Psagot Winery

The veteran winery from Sha’ar Binyamin greets the cold season with a dual launch that pours itself effortlessly.

Psagot Rosie (Rosé) is a wild rosé wine (12% alcohol) with natural carbonation, based on Chardonnay and Merlot grapes from vineyards in the Judean Hills. It boasts fruity aromas with a tangy, present finish, making it a great companion to hearty winter dishes. Price: NIS 99.

Psagot Levana (White) is a sparkling wine (12% alcohol) from Chardonnay grapes also harvested in the Judean Hills. It strikes an impressive balance between floral and fruity notes, with hints of citrus and lemongrass, perfect for complementing wide-ranging table events or standing out on its own. Price: NIS 99. Pink Chai, Wissotzky (credit: Courtesy Wissotzky Tea Company)

Pink Chai, Wissotzky

A colorful move by the major tea brand aims to create a "sensory celebration of colors, flavors, and aromas with lots of optimism." Why not?

Wissotzky’s Pink Chai, a limited-edition release, is based on a sweet and fruity black tea infusion (apples, rosehip, carob, and even a hint of strawberries, or maybe that's just the color and psychology). It’s blended with frothed milk (or just milk, hot or cold). The result is visually striking and charming, a refreshing change for winter days. Price: NIS 17.90-19.90.