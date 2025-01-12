Chopping, mixing, frying: Vegetable latkes with a Persian twist

Orly Peli-Bronshtein presents a slightly different version of the classic latke, with a Persian touch that features lots of finely chopped herbs like dill, mint, cilantro, and parsley.
To reduce guilt and boost their nutritional value, she adds quinoa, making it a win-win for everyone.
Ingredients for 6 servings:
1 bunch parsley
1 bunch cilantro
1 bunch dill
Half a bunch of mint and/or tarragon
4 green onion stalks
1 bunch Swiss chard leaves
4 eggs
1 cup cooked quinoa
2-3 tablespoons breadcrumbs (optional)
2 crushed garlic cloves
1 teaspoon turmeric
Salt and ground black pepper
To serve: lemon, sour cream, chopped chives
Preparation:
1. Finely chop the herbs and Swiss chard. Mix in a bowl with the eggs, quinoa, garlic, and spices.
2. Heat a skillet with oil, spoon the latke mixture into the pan, fry until golden, and flip.
3. Serve with lemon, sour cream, and chives.
Orly Peli-Bronshtein, in collaboration with Sugat.