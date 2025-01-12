Chopping, mixing, frying: Vegetable latkes with a Persian twist

Orly Peli-Bronshtein presents a slightly different version of the classic latke, with a Persian touch that features lots of finely chopped herbs like dill, mint, cilantro, and parsley.

To reduce guilt and boost their nutritional value, she adds quinoa, making it a win-win for everyone.

Ingredients for 6 servings:

1 bunch parsley

1 bunch cilantro

1 bunch dill

Half a bunch of mint and/or tarragon

4 green onion stalks

1 bunch Swiss chard leaves

4 eggs

1 cup cooked quinoa

2-3 tablespoons breadcrumbs (optional)

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 teaspoon turmeric

Salt and ground black pepper

To serve: lemon, sour cream, chopped chives

Preparation:

1. Finely chop the herbs and Swiss chard. Mix in a bowl with the eggs, quinoa, garlic, and spices.

2. Heat a skillet with oil, spoon the latke mixture into the pan, fry until golden, and flip.

3. Serve with lemon, sour cream, and chives.

Orly Peli-Bronshtein, in collaboration with Sugat.