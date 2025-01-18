Sales and new home products

Golf & Co launches a new jersey bedding collection made of 100% high-quality combed cotton, offering a soft, caressing, and especially luxurious feel. The popular jersey bedding category has been refreshed with new colors and designs that bring calm, warmth, and style to every bedroom.

The jersey items are sold as mix & match products, allowing everyone to create their preferred color combinations and achieve a personalized look. Among the new shades: smoky pink, white, light gray, beige, denim blue, and mélange tones. The collection also includes jersey duvet covers and pillowcases with a waffle weave texture, creating a unique look and feel.

Prices: NIS 79.90–549. The new collection is available in all Golf & Co stores and online.

DAVO's advanced citrus juicer, NIS 399 (credit: PR) Winter is the perfect time to drink fresh orange juice, not only because it’s delicious and refreshing but also because it offers numerous health benefits that help us face the challenges of the cold season. During winter, our bodies need more vitamins, particularly Vitamin C, to strengthen the immune system and cope with the effects of cold weather. Fresh orange juice is an excellent source of these vitamins, helping to combat colds and various winter illnesses. Just one glass of orange juice contains the daily recommended amount of Vitamin C, boosting the body's defenses.

DAVO introduces the advanced citrus juicer! This perfect juicer is ideal for preparing orange juice for breakfast, pomegranate juice, or squeezing lemons for salads and drinks. Its size is suitable for juicing any citrus fruit, yielding the maximum amount of juice while leaving the peel completely empty.

Automatic juicing: When the handle is pressed down, the motor operates automatically, mimicking the manual squeezing motion. It features a powerful, quiet motor with easy assembly and cleaning.

Specifications:

Continuous operation: up to 15 minutes

Dimensions: 190X240X467.5 mm

Weight: 2.41 kg

Price: NIS 399

Etzmaleh, storage boxes and baskets (credit: PR) The children's and youth furniture chain Etzmaleh launches a collection of storage boxes and baskets made of rattan and fabric. Storage boxes and baskets have become an integral part of our lives, serving as a significant design element that upgrades any space while keeping the home organized and tidy.

"In the past two years, we've seen an increased demand for storage products," notes Hadar Saginur Goldstein, marketing manager at Etzmaleh. "Consumers today seek not only functional solutions but also ones that integrate with the home's design. Rattan storage boxes and baskets are designed for use in every room, especially children's rooms, for storing toys and small items that tend to scatter."

Storage boxes and baskets are much more than a technical solution—they are a design tool that helps create a tidy, pleasant, and aesthetic home. Investing in high-quality storage products will pay off in the long term, making any space more enjoyable.