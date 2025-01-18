Windows for the elderly: Important things to know when choosing

Yael Shaked Bergman, an interior designer and occupational therapist specializing in the elderly, together with the AluG company, developed a strategy for selecting windows and openings in apartments intended for seniors. Windows, beyond their function as sources of light and views, play a crucial role in quality of life, especially when designing environments suited to the unique needs of this population.

When planning windows and openings for senior housing, it's essential to consider both the current and potential future needs of the residents. Proper planning decisions and choosing high-quality materials and suitable products can significantly enhance quality of life and the sense of independence at home. While every design should be personalized, some guiding principles are worth considering:

Comfort and Functionality : Ensure the windows are easy to operate, requiring minimal physical effort from the residents.

: Ensure the windows are easy to operate, requiring minimal physical effort from the residents. Accessibility : Design that allows free movement and maximum independence within the home, without obstacles.

: Design that allows free movement and maximum independence within the home, without obstacles. Ease of Maintenance : Choose windows that can be cleaned and maintained safely and effortlessly.

: Choose windows that can be cleaned and maintained safely and effortlessly. Safety: Focus on materials and designs that ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.

This approach highlights the combination of practical and aesthetic design with functional considerations to create a home environment that is both pleasant and adapted to the unique needs of the elderly.

When selecting windows suitable for seniors, various aspects should be considered to improve comfort, safety, and quality of life. Here are some central points to pay attention to:

Types of Windows

There are different types of windows, such as sliding, hinged, tilt-and-turn, and more. Choosing the right type depends on the functional needs of the space and safety considerations. For example, a hinged window that opens into the room may pose a hazard if a bed or sofa is placed underneath it, especially for individuals with impaired vision who might collide with it.

Operation and Locking Mechanisms

Automatic or electric mechanisms can significantly ease the opening and closing of windows, especially for individuals with mobility limitations. Automatic locking mechanisms are particularly important when there's a need to prevent unsupervised exits, such as with people suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Acoustic Insulation

For individuals with hearing impairments or those using hearing aids, external noises can be a significant nuisance. High-quality acoustic insulation in windows can enhance quality of life by providing a quiet and pleasant environment.

Thermal Insulation

Effective thermal insulation helps maintain a stable indoor temperature, which is especially important for seniors who may be more sensitive to cold due to medical conditions like arthritis or nerve problems. Additionally, thermal insulation aids in energy efficiency.

Mosquito Screens

Screens allow for room ventilation while keeping out insects, such as mosquitoes that may carry diseases, which are particularly dangerous for seniors.

Shading Systems

Proper shading helps regulate room temperature and prevent glare, a common issue among the elderly. Glare can cause temporary vision problems and increase the risk of falls due to misidentifying obstacles.

Proper planning of windows while considering these details can contribute significantly to creating a safe, pleasant, and adaptable home for the changing needs of seniors.

Size of the Window

Large windows, like sliding glass doors, allow for effective ventilation with partial opening. However, smaller windows might be easier to operate and more user-friendly.

Width of the Opening and Accessibility

Ensure the opening's width accommodates mobility aids like wheelchairs or walkers, including sufficient space for side hand movements. This is a critical parameter in designing an accessible environment.

Recessed or Hidden Tracks

Such tracks improve accessibility and reduce the risk of tripping. They are particularly suitable for individuals using wheelchairs or walkers, those with vision impairments, and those with walking difficulties, including conditions like Parkinson’s or drop foot.

The LUMINIZE system by AluG, which integrates concealed tracks and wing division, provides an excellent solution that enhances accessibility and ease of operation.

Window Weight

The weight of the window affects how easily it can be moved. Windows with insulating glass are heavier, and as the window size increases, so does its weight. It’s essential to match the type of glass and system to the user’s capabilities.

Sliding Mechanism

A convenient mechanism is crucial for ease of use. For example, "Lift-Slide" windows, like the HORIZON S model by AluG, reduce the window’s weight during sliding, making them easier to operate with less physical effort.

Customizing window design while considering these aspects will help create a comfortable, accessible, and safe home environment tailored to the unique needs of the elderly.

The type and design of window handles significantly impact usability. For seniors or individuals with functional limitations, it’s essential to select handles that are easy to operate:

Size: Large handles with a wide grip area are easier to use, especially for those with partial hand paralysis, arthritis, or other conditions affecting grip strength.

Types of Handles:

Rotary Handles: Suitable for inward-opening windows like sliding or hinged windows.

Sliding Latches: Operated by pressing the handle and pushing the window, designed for simple and intuitive use.

Hidden Locks: Handles concealed within the window profile that are revealed only during use, providing a cleaner look.

In projects for seniors, architects or designers should involve residents in the selection process to ensure the handles are comfortable in terms of grip and required effort.

Choosing opening mechanisms that facilitate interior cleaning is crucial when external access is challenging. Two key types are:

Tilt Windows: Open on an upper or lower hinge, allowing the sash to tilt inward at a limited angle. Suitable for constant ventilation in small spaces but with limited cleaning access.

Tilt-and-Turn Windows: Offer dual opening options – a full inward swing for easy cleaning or a partial inward tilt for safe upper ventilation. These windows are ideal for areas like bathrooms or spaces requiring constant ventilation.

Conclusion

Tilt-and-turn windows are recommended when cleaning and maintenance are primary considerations due to their full-opening feature that allows easy access to the exterior. On the other hand, tilt windows are better for continuous ventilation but limited in terms of maintenance. The choice should align with the needs and intended use of the space.