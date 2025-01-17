A blend of natural and modern: The project that designed the luxury hotel

Kaldewei leads the field of ecological and functional bathroom design, as demonstrated in the unique project by Apostoli Studio, an Italian design and architecture office from Verona. As part of the project, eight suites were redesigned at the Terme Preistoriche resort and spa hotel in Montegrotto, near Padua and Venice. The project focuses on sustainability and ecology, incorporating MIENA and NUEVA sink bowls and NEXSYS shower surfaces from Kaldewei.

Design with an Ecological Approach

The project, led by architect Alberto Apostoli, focuses on the natural and harmonious connection between architecture and the environment, while meticulously preserving the local vegetation. Under the motto "Space for Nature," the "Green Lodges" were designed to blend naturally with the landscape, without cutting down centuries-old trees found on the hotel grounds. In fact, some of the trees were integrated directly into the structures, through unique planning that includes glass systems allowing a view of the trunks from the inside.

Seven of the suites were placed in buildings supported by wooden columns and connected by a system of ramps, paths, and terraces that blend into the land’s topography. The eighth suite was placed in a meticulously restored historic villa. The buildings themselves, constructed using advanced wood techniques, include an environmentally friendly heating system based on thermal waters from the Euganean Hills. The entire project is based on zero carbon dioxide emissions, as part of the commitment to sustainability and environmental principles.

Kaldewei sink, Apostoli Studio (credit: PR)

Luxury Design with a Touch of Sustainability

Kaldewei’s products, from the Luxstainability® collection, emphasize the connection between high aesthetics and environmental sustainability. The MIENA and NUEVA sink bowls, made from recycled steel enamel, feature elegant and timeless design. The models, created by designers Anke Salomon and Werner Aislinger, are characterized by clean lines and maximum functionality, serving as central design elements in every bathroom.

In addition, the NEXSYS shower surface, with its luxurious rose gold finish, is the perfect solution for modern bathrooms, especially in high-traffic hotels. This surface, combining design and functionality, is easy to clean and highly resistant to scratches and color changes over time.

Harmony of Nature and Design

In the Green Lodges project in Montegrotto, Kaldewei and Apostoli’s vision embody the vision of a natural and modern blend: "A true embrace of the vegetation, creating a sanctuary of peace and a tribute to the earth and its natural rhythm." The design reflects a commitment to beauty, tranquility, and respect for the environment.