Domino's put a lot of effort into offering more than just pizza. It worked

The largest pizza chain is thinking carefully about what goes alongside its pizza and is launching a new, intriguing collection.

Here, you'll find "Corn Sticks" (breaded corn sticks, NIS 24.90 for six pieces) that are good and quickly finished, a side of Potatoes (NIS 24.90) that pairs well with the new dips (BBQ dip, spicy dip, Cajun dip, and mustard-honey vegan dip, NIS 2.5 per unit, three for NIS 6.90), and "Chicken Chunks" (NIS 39.90, with two dips of choice), which are relatively thick chicken pieces, coated for crispness and surprisingly juicy.

At the top of the launch, at least in terms of a main dish that really challenges the supremacy of pizza itself, is the Chicken Chunks sandwich – a very large ciabatta filled with tomatoes, onions, garlic aioli, and spicy chili sauce with those same good chunks. For sharing or personal indulgence. Price: NIS 45.

Want to mix things up? A cute bundle includes Potatoes with Corn Sticks (NIS 39.9), for example, a vegetarian sandwich (NIS 49.9), chicken pieces (NIS 59.9), and even the chicken sandwich itself (NIS 59.9), perfect for completing a full meal.

Vintage Chardonnay and Gewürztraminer, Jerusalem Wineries

The excellent winery from the capital refreshes its bottles and adds two more anchors to its pouring collection.

Vintage Gewürztraminer 2024 (NIS 40) is a semi-dry white wine that fermented in stainless steel tanks at low temperatures, releasing delicate aromas of roses and lychee with a playful, light personality.

Vintage Chardonnay 2024 (NIS 40) is a dry white wine made from grapes harvested from the Jerusalem Mountains and Carmel slopes. It carries apple and almond aromas, enjoys a long finish, and provides a refreshing sip, adapted to the blue-and-white climate, and most of all, it's tasty.

The bottles in the series were designed by the Daedalus Studio, which consciously chose bold colors while maintaining an elegant line. The aim was to stand out on the shelf, but they and their companions are happily poured – perhaps even with more joy, given the scenery and atmosphere – at the Jerusalem Wineries Visitors' Center, located in the historic Montefiore Windmill in the Mishkenot Sha'ananim neighborhood of Jerusalem, and also at Jeruz Yard in Petah Tikva, a wine boutique and café in the heart of a green park.

Partea Box, T-Lab

The excellent tea chain from Wissotzky expands its shelves with a package of bubble drinks to make at home – and everywhere, in fact.

The Partea Box from TLAB (NIS 119) includes two boxes of red (strawberry flavor) and orange (pineapple flavor) bubbles, a "mixology" tea concentrate, which is a kind of berry infusion concentrate, and cups with straws and lids that will be enough for at least a dozen mixes (the cups are large).

The idea is simple, requiring no boiling or complicated concentrates, relying on the excellent concentrate itself (and neutral in sweetness), adding sweet, colorful bubbles, honey, and other flavors as per personal taste. It's cute for a home afternoon activity with kids, and even cuter as a kit for a picnic or small party.

Glotteria, Carmella

The excellent culinary website expands its shelves and options, happily adding the Tel Aviv boutique bakery of Eran Zino and its gluten-free menu.

Here, you'll find, among other things, indulgent chocolate pastries and cookies, African bread ideal for home heating, Greek yogurt bread, teff bread, nut and chia sourdough bread, Kastan brioche, seed sourdough bread, pretzel rolls, and ciabatta for a quick morning grab, along with granola. All gluten-free, of course, and quickly disappearing. Price: NIS 28.90-45.90.

Danone Multi Apple, Strauss

The popular yogurt brand expands one of its successful series with a new, entirely logical combination.

This is Danone Multi with apple pieces, lactose-free, without sugar, and without artificial sweeteners. The yogurt, primarily aimed at seniors, highlights a good presence of vitamins and minerals, but mostly offers excellent flavor on the spoon, with very subtle sweetness and general enjoyment.

Rice Papers, Skinny Pasta

Still in the gluten-free world: The healthy food brand expands its shelves with a double launch, which is much needed.

These are white rice papers (NIS 9.90) and red rice papers (13.90 NIS) that have become a local kitchen hit in recent years, and rightly so. They come in a standard 22 cm diameter and avoid sugar, cholesterol, and preservatives.

Skinny Pasta’s rice papers, "priced" at 29 calories per piece, require a short soak in lukewarm water, and from there, they leave room for personal creativity. They work great as a kind of layered bourekas or a light lasagna, naturally rolling into an Asian (or Western) direction, and can also be transformed into a fried jachnun or cigar. Not quite the real thing, of course, but there are days when this close version is all we need.