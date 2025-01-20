They deserve it: The exciting future of senior living homes

According to data from the Ministry of Welfare, Israel's elderly population grows significantly each year, requiring various responses, from community services to housing solutions. As of this writing, only 3% of Israelis aged 75 and older choose to live in senior living facilities. However, the demand for these complexes is rising for many reasons. In the newest projects, developers and planners are fostering various interactions—not just through activities and attractions, but primarily through architectural designs that promote mixed-use environments. These designs deepen the connections between residents, their surroundings, and the broader community. Features include vibrant commercial areas open to all, built-in student housing, auditoriums for shows and performances, and, of course, activities and classes aimed at the general public.

"Until recently, these projects functioned as somewhat closed-off bubbles, isolated from their surroundings. Today, the approach has completely shifted to designing them as multi-generational spaces open to the street. This preserves integration, and the residents, in turn, remain an inseparable part of the community," explains Ayala Gal, an associate architect at Auerbach-Halevy Architects, who leads the firm's senior living projects. "The growing demand for these complexes has also increased competition among developers and the level of investment in each project. Residents are more demanding, and the value they expect—and receive—has risen accordingly. This creates a win-win for everyone involved, including the businesses operating within these spaces, which make the complexes dynamic and lively. At the same time, some public areas are designed to be flexible and multi-purpose, so the same space can serve as a bridge room, a synagogue, or a computer room."

Regarding the residential units in these projects, Gal notes, "In the past, units averaged about 45 square meters, but today they have significantly grown, with an average size of 60 square meters per unit. Most are two-bedroom apartments with a study and guest room, preserving the option for future nursing care. It's easier for developers to market these spacious apartments. Yet, balancing private and public spaces is crucial to maintaining a vibrant living environment. Planners must find the right equilibrium to ensure residents enjoy upgraded living quarters while still spending time in communal areas."

Architect Benny Anekstein, a partner at V5 Architects, agrees that the dominant trend in these projects is mixed-use development and integrating residents into the community. "Research shows that this integration is beneficial, so the trend is to design community-oriented zones where senior living becomes an integral part. For example, in a project our firm is managing in Ness Ziona, the historic Tigart police station complex from the British Mandate era will include offices, commercial spaces, and a senior living facility with 300 residential units and a nursing care wing. There’s also increasing demand for larger residential units, and when renovating existing projects, the tendency is to combine units to achieve the desired size and design larger balconies for the residents."

Architect Itai Linenberg, co-owner of Rosen-Linenberg Architects, which is responsible for planning around 25 senior community centers, highlights the growing population and the importance of maintaining and enhancing their quality of life. "If 20 years ago, senior day centers were institutions that certain social groups avoided, today, thanks to a change in image, they attract people from all social strata. This transformation is significantly influenced by architectural design. For instance, if a fitness room is part of the complex, it’s planned to the same standards as leading sports clubs, including top-tier maintenance and facilities that exceed basic requirements. The senior demographic has high standards and extensive experience, and if a facility doesn’t meet their expectations, they’ll choose another option nearby. The goal is to design spaces that bridge cultures and generations, appealing to all ages—whether they’re 80 or 30 years old. Aesthetics, functionality, natural light, and fresh air are universal needs, regardless of age."

"In terms of activities, while these centers previously focused on age-specific engagement, today’s seniors are more active than ever and open to diverse content. In many cases, the surrounding community gets involved, particularly in areas with a significant number of professionals like lawyers, architects, and accountants who are willing to volunteer their expertise," he adds.

"The attractions offered are diverse and tailored to abilities, preferences, and needs. Beyond designing the structure to fit the available space, planners must understand what satisfies the target audience and how to deliver it. This becomes an integral part of the initial program. One of the tasks is to identify unique advantages and remain attuned to the population’s needs in a given area. This makes it easier to design a space that fosters identity and connection. For example, in a center our firm planned in a village near the Jerusalem mountains, we discovered during preliminary research that many locals had extensive agricultural knowledge. We decided to incorporate this into the design, creating a bustling plant nursery that has become a central feature. In many cases, architecture is just one layer, with the design being shaped by understanding the place, its users, and their lifestyles."

"Activity-wise, while previous centers mainly offered age-appropriate occupations, today's seniors are more dynamic and open to a broad spectrum of content. Often, the local community rallies to support these projects, particularly in areas with a significant number of professionals who willingly contribute their expertise."

