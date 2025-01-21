Timeless elegance: Mystique de Mariée collection

The new 2025 collection by designer Lee Petra Grebenau is undoubtedly a celebration of romantic elegance. The first thing that stands out when viewing the gowns is the attention to detail: lace, tulle, and transparency that blend seamlessly with body-hugging designs celebrating femininity—designs that seem straight out of a fairy tale, with a celebration of romance, femininity, and sophistication. Lee Grebenau (credit: Lee Grebenau PR)

The story behind the collection was born from Grebenau's desire to celebrate the delicate mystery of every woman, with classic and unique designs that appear to transcend fashion and time—styles that feel relevant today, while also suiting brides of the past and remaining timeless for decades to come. Lee Grebenau (credit: Lee Grebenau PR)

The collection consists of 13 gowns, all of which showcase Grebenau's signature combination of French lace and soft, luxurious fabrics with 3D elements such as flowers, delicate buttons, intricate embroidery, and airy tulle. Some dresses look like a magical princess dream—with large, soft skirts that create a floating sensation paired with sexy corsets—while others are form-fitting and body-hugging, featuring sheer sleeves, surprising necklines, open backs, and even mini dresses.

Grebenau's unique twists are evident in the smallest details—unexpected neckline cuts, unique translucent capes that balance trendiness and timelessness, and embroidery and lace elements that "spill" from the gown, delicately concealing and revealing the body. The designs strike a balance between understated luxury and unapologetic boldness, presented in a warm color palette of stone, blush, and champagne hues.

The collection was created with the idea of the bride as an "eternal muse"—one who exudes restraint and refinement while unapologetically embracing her sensual femininity. Grebenau skillfully combines meticulous attention to detail with a deep understanding of the female form, creating gowns that seem to float above trends while incorporating bold and surprising fashion touches.

The experience of viewing, fitting, and exploring the collection is also more unique and exciting than usual. The gowns, showcased worldwide, will arrive in Israel from New York on January 3 and will be displayed for two weeks. During this time, appointments can be scheduled to visit the studio and try on the dresses. After two weeks, the collection will continue its international journey.