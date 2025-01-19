Samsung TVs will tell you who the actor is and even translate it

The world’s largest tech exhibition, CES, is taking place this week in Las Vegas, and Samsung has already announced new technologies that will be integrated into its TVs. The highlight is, of course, AI, similar to the company’s smartphones, which received Galaxy AI capabilities last year. Now, the TVs will get Vision AI, with services tailored more for watching on a large screen than for smartphone use.

The Click to Search feature lets you discover the actor appearing in a series or get details about content shown on the screen with the press of a button. It’s somewhat similar to the solutions offered by Apple or Amazon’s streaming services, except here, it seems to work for any type of content displayed on the screen. Samsung Vision AI (credit: PR)

Another feature likely to appeal to users is translation. Not always is the content we want to watch translated, and Samsung’s TVs will now do this through a feature called Live Translate, based on an integrated AI translation model. Samsung’s announcement didn’t specify which languages are supported, but based on the real-time translation capabilities available in its smartphones, Hebrew doesn’t seem to be supported at the moment. However, there’s a chance you’ll be able to receive translations from other languages into English.

Another new feature is Generative Wallpaper, which allows users to create their own images and display them on the big screen. Samsung Vision AI (credit: PR)

Samsung Vision AI – Track the Dog

Samsung is also integrating Vision AI with its SmartThings smart home system. A feature called Home Insights provides real-time updates about the home environment, including safety alerts and daily updates. The Pet and Family Care feature helps identify unusual behavior in pets and family members. It enhances convenience by automatically adjusting room settings, such as dimming the lights when children fall asleep, while simultaneously displaying real-time updates and recorded events through the TV screens.